'Bring it on' - Simon Harris 'taunting' his critics ahead of no confidence motion

Health Minister Simon Harris is taunting his detractors ahead of a no confidence motion in the Dáil this evening, saying "Bring it on".

After weeks of controversy over the spiralling costs of the National Children’s Hospital, Mr Harris is fighting for his political survival.

On foot of a Sinn Féin motion his future in the Department of Health will be debated by TDs later today.

However, the Wicklow TD will survive because Fianna Fáil has committed to abstaining on the vote under the confidence and supply arrangement with Fine Gael.

On social media this morning, Mr Harris suggested he is up for a fight.

“Bring it on! We’ve worked together to repeal the 8th, pass the Public Health Alcohol Bill, help our CF patients access new medicines, introduce the HPV vaccine for boys and develop a cross party 10-year plan to reform our health service. So much more to do. Looking forward to it,” he said.

His post include a motivational poster saying: “The struggle you’re in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney are both expected to defend their colleague's record in the Dáil debate.

Sinn Féin’s attack will be two-pronged, aimed at both the Government and Fianna Fáil.

Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers said the move was “reeking of desperation” at a time when the country is facing into Brexit.

Speaking on RTÉ’s 'Today with Sean O’Rourke', she said Sinn Féin are the “best friends of the Brexiteers right now”.

Ms Chambers argued that while Fianna Fáil believes Mr Harris has performed “abysmally” it would be “national sabotage” to breach the confidence and supply arrangement at this time. A breach could lead to an immediate general election.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said the party have a series of complaints about Mr Harris’s tenure in health but the controversy over the Children’s Hospital “was the straw that broke the camel’s back2.

“We pride ourselves on the fact we look for accountability where scandals emerge,” he said.

