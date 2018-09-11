Bridge fall that left three men seriously hurt 'may not have been accident'

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident involving three young men who were seriously injured in an apparent fall from a bridge, which was originally thought to have been an accident.

The men had been sitting on the wall of the bridge close to the famous Spa Wells in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare, when they fell 10 metres into a shallow stream below at around 3.20am on September 2.

Gardaí on duty in the town at the time got a report that a number of people had fallen from the bridge. They arrived at the scene within minutes and found three young men, all of whom had suffered serious injuries.

After speaking with the men, gardaí learned they had all fallen from the bridge into the water at the Spa Wells Bridge. The three are also believed to have made their way out of the water before they were found by gardaí.

They were taken to University Hospital Limerick with suspected back and neck injuries. One of the men is understood to be still undergoing treatment in hospital. They are believed to be from the Doonbeg and Cooraclare areas.

It was originally thought to have been an accident, but gardaí have since appealed for witnesses after it emerged during inquiries that another person may have been involved.

A Garda spokeswoman said: "It is believed the three males were sitting on the bridge immediately prior to this incident. Gardaí are anxious to speak with any person who was in the area of the bridge in and around the time of this incident. We are seeking the public's assistance in determining the events leading up to the incident and will treat each caller with the utmost confidentially."

