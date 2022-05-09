| 12.1°C Dublin

Brides being wooed by ‘Bridgerton effect’ in the post-pandemic march up the aisle

From dresses to tablescapes, Netflix series is a big influence

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix Expand

Bairbre Power

Lady Whistledown would be so happy. The ‘Bridgerton effect’, with all its Regency flourishes, is emerging as one of the big wedding trends of 2022.

This is shaping up to be a boom year for weddings in Ireland, with at least 30,000 planned.

