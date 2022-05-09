Brides being wooed by ‘Bridgerton effect’ in the post-pandemic march up the aisle

Lady Whistledown would be so happy. The ‘Bridgerton effect’, with all its Regency flourishes, is emerging as one of the big wedding trends of 2022.

This is shaping up to be a boom year for weddings in Ireland, with at least 30,000 planned.

That figure does not include the couples who followed the ‘marry now, party later’ advice during the pandemic and want to have the second leg of their ceremony.

Dublin wedding planner Tara Fay is typical of the professionals, service providers and venues effectively trying to shoehorn three years of weddings into one year.

“There would normally be anything between 19,000 to 22,000 weddings a year in Ireland. They will be up around 30,000 this year, and maybe even more,” said Ms Fay.

“I know from speaking to celebrants, they are working every day of the week at the moment.

“You cannot get an appointment with the registrar’s office in Dublin until, I think, August or September, and you need to do a physical in-person appointment to get your marriage licence.

“The wedding sector here is valued at €2.3 billion and that is a conservative estimate.”

Ms Fay confirms “everything is Bridgerton” at the moment.

She continues: “It’s long dining tables and hanging flowers. The Bridgerton soundtrack is very popular and string quartets are having a whole resurgence.

“There is specific string quartet music from the show’s soundtrack.

“At New York Bridal Week, Madonna’s Material Girl, adapted for Bridgerton, was the opening song at countless bridal shows.”

Bridgerton, the hugely popular Netflix production, has pushed the boundaries. Its presence on Instagram is influencing lots of Pinterest mood boards for both table-scapes and wedding apparel.

Event and wedding planner Maria Reidy, from Galway, runs Signature Editions, which sells and rents decor to weddings. Ms Reidy confirms that coloured glassware is really having a moment along with lots of tall taper candles in different shades, colourful linens, velvet bows and hanging flowers.

From a fashion point of view, the show has given us plenty of heaving bosoms for girls and brooches for boys.

Think square-necked gowns with trains.

Irish brides-to-be are gladly jumping on the accessories bandwagon, from oversized bows to gauzy gloves to jewel colours throughout the ­wedding party.

Velvet jackets and brocade waistcoats are also enjoying a surge in popularity.

Destination weddings are back, both in and out of Ireland, says Ms Fay. “It’s a case of more and more and more,” she added.

“Two and three-day weddings don’t seem strange anymore. Couples want to enjoy time together with their families and guests.

“People have been kept apart for so long and now that they have the opportunity [to be together], they are not going to let them away with just one day. The biggest change is that couples are getting married every day of the week including Mondays.

“Before, people might only have looked at a Bank Holiday Monday whereas now, if you pass the registry office in Dublin on any day of the week, it’s full.”

In terms of style, Ms Fay says “people want to make it their own”, with brides going for a jumpsuit with a train, a cape or veil.

People want some element of bridal, like a train or detachable skirt. You can get a ball-gown or evening dress for any event but they want this to be special.

Some brides want to change into a second dress for the evening to feel more comfortable. Others are going for personalised versions of their favourite trainers or having them painted.

When Olympic champion Kellie Harrington and her wife, Mandy Loughlin, married at Dublin’s City Hall, they were typical of the new generation of brides looking for something different. They wore a lace tunic with train over trousers, and a top and skirt.

Fashion and beauty blogger Bonnie Ryan wore a white pearl-trimmed Nadine Merabi trouser suit and a hat by Kerry milliner Carol Kennelly for her civil marriage ceremony in Dublin in March.