Bride finally says ‘I do’ after four sets of invites, two dresses and year-long delay

A bride who wrote four sets of invitations and bought two dresses as she pushed out her wedding over a year due to Covid-19 restrictions is advising new fiancees 'not to sweat the small stuff' as they prepare for their big day.

Laura Hughes (36) was trying to get married for over 12 months before she finally had the reception of her dreams a month ago – six months after she eventually got to walk up the aisle to say ‘I do’ to new husband Alan (37).

During that time, the couple have also had their first son with another due in weeks, and bought their first home after viewing houses online all through Covid-19.

Reflecting on a year of disruption but pure joy, she is now telling brides-to-be not to get stressed over little things that may go wrong.

"Covid-19 totally changed my perspective on things and for the better," said Laura who lives in Co Laois.

"Alan and I got engaged in September 2019 and we booked the next month to have our wedding for November 2020.

"I fell pregnant in December so my little boy Bobby was going to be seven weeks old on the day of our wedding. But I was just 12 weeks pregnant when the world closed down.

"Right up until August, we were still going ahead with the wedding no matter what, but more restrictions on numbers made us push the wedding out to January.

"Then that changed again and we rescheduled it for May 6, convinced things would be back to normal again.

"They weren't but we said this time, it wasn't fair to keep going back to people and changing plans so we had our day with our small bridal party.

"It wasn't the day we had wanted but it was still perfect. The hotel was closed so we had a marquee in the garden for family and our last guest left at 10.30pm.

"We had already paid for our cake and the photographer and videographer so we decided to have a reception four weeks ago and then restrictions changed again to close everything at midnight.

"We were so fed up with it at that stage. Where do you draw the line – how far and often can you push things out?

"So we pushed the whole day back earlier so all 70 of us were sitting down for a meal at the Glassan Lakehouse, outside Athlone by 5pm.

"We finally got married and had the reception and I wore a different dress because I was 31 weeks pregnant with our second child due in a few weeks."

But the wedding wasn't all the drama for the couple in 2020.

"We couldn't find anywhere to rent and Bobby's due date was fast approaching so we had an online viewing for our house we bought and moved into just weeks before our son arrived in September.

"Thankfully, at that stage Alan was at the birth and got to stay for an hour afterwards in the hospital but it's the little things like he didn't get to carry out Bobby in the car seat like most dads do. He had to wait in the car while a porter brought him out.

"We know all about buying solely online for wedding items and a new baby," she laughed.

"We've been through a lot but we are blessed in where we are now. We had our wedding day and reception, a beautiful baby with another on the way and a new home.

"Covid-19 really showed us who was there for us and who was not. It's very hard to tell a bride not to sweat the small stuff but all that matters on the day is that you and your new husband are both there and enjoying it.

"I know it's hard to tell that to a woman who has spent her whole life dreaming of her wedding. I wrote four sets of invitations and bought two wedding dresses for a big day that really lasted over a year – but we are so happy and that's what matters."