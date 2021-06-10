Brian Lenihan became the face of austere budgets but is fondly remembered by many

We had just finished a pint in O’Reilly’s and were standing outside saying our farewells. I could see Brian Lenihan’s black car waiting just down Merrion Street when two young lads in Irish shirts, coming from a soccer match at the Aviva, approached.

They hadn’t a clue who he was, but they asked the Minister for Finance if he knew where they could get a bus to Blakestown.

Without any hesitation he said: “Sure, I’m going out that way myself. I can give you a lift.” The last I saw of him he was shepherding the nonplussed lads into the back of the ministerial Merc.

“That was him, it was in his nature to be affable,” says his aunt, Mary O’Rourke, pointing to the living room table where she taught him Latin, as the Lenihan family prepared to move from Athlone to Dublin.

The young Brian (or Breen as he was called in the family to distinguish him from his father, also called Brian) had been enrolled in Belvedere College where the language was a compulsory subject.

Ten years ago today, June 10,2011, stricken by pancreatic cancer, at the age of 52, he became, like one of his heroes Michael Collins, another much-mourned ‘lost leader’.

Yet his political career seemed destined to terminal stagnation until the worst financial crisis in the history of the State thrust him into the international political and economic limelight. At times, he seemed to stand alone trying to hold back the tide of financial disaster.

The man who should be reviled as a Minister for Finance who introduced some of the harshest budgets in the history of the State and presided over Ireland’s loss of sovereignty when The Troika came to town, is, instead, remembered with great affection and respect.

“I believe I had fought the good fight and taken every measure possible to delay such an eventuality, and now hell was at the gates,” he later reflected.

Brian Lenihan was not from a “conventional” Fianna Fáil family, although his father was closely associated with Charles Haughey and his aunt, Mary O’Rourke, a Fianna Fáil minister.

He was regarded as a brilliant scholar at Belvedere and later at the King’s Inns, where he qualified as a barrister.

When his father died, Brian succeeded him as the Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin West in 1996, and joined the dynasty. “Mary O’Rourke was the absolute queen of the grassroots,” wrote Ray MacSharry. “She never lost contact with ordinary people as some ministers do and Brian’s colourful brother, Conor Lenihan TD, was in constant contact with him. Brian observed this trait and he made it his own. He learned from his aunt, his father, his brother and his grandfather (Paddy) who had also been a TD, so he was politically savvy from an early age.”

But it didn’t seem to translate into political progress. In an essay for the book Brian Lenihan: In Calm and Crisis, MacSharry observed that Lenihan was “impatient” at his lack of political progress. Eventually, Bertie Ahern appointed him to the position of Minister for Children, and to a full cabinet position, as Minister for Justice, in 2007. When Brian Cowen succeeded Ahern in 2008, Brian Lenihan became Minister for Finance.

But the portfolio was to prove a poisoned chalice.

After years of profligate spending and numerous pay increases for public servants fuelled by huge revenues generated by stamp duty from the property boom, the Irish and international financial system was about to hit the buffers.

“He immediately saw the financial disaster; he was very quick on the uptake,” says Mary O’Rourke. “He was very well liked by people in finance because he was quick to learn, he talked to everybody. Some people asked ‘what financial experience has he?’, but he had experience. There was only one way (out of the financial crisis) and that was the hard way

“He had very little time but his wife, Patricia (Ryan) was a great help and support to him,” adds O’Rourke. “When you are in a position like that and you come home at night you need someone who will know whether to talk or not talk about your day, and she was so marvellous to him.”

Cathy Herbert in the volume In Calm And Crisis writes that officials held him in high regard. “A small number were slightly bemused by him: the messy state of his desk and the fact that he conducted his meetings mostly from his armchair – he only ever sat at his desk to take an important phone call. His notorious timekeeping was another source of annoyance.”

Millions of words have since been written about that government’s struggles to shore up the Irish banks, the infamous night of the ‘bank guarantee’ the establishment of Nama and the imposition of harsh austerity measures which depressed the Irish economy and destroyed vast swathes of personal wealth.

“History, however, will surely show that Brian Lenihan’s incredible hard work and courage during the most acute phase of the crisis put the banking system and the Irish economy on the road to recovery,” said his adviser, economist Alan Aherne.

But as if he hadn’t enough on his plate as Minister for Finance, Lenihan also had to face cancer.

“I always remember he began to complain in November, 2009 that he wasn’t feeling very well,” says Mary O’Rourke. “He thought he must have eaten something at some dinner and it was affecting him, he was feeling nauseous.

“I said to Conor, ‘What could be wrong with him’… anyway he went to the Mater and just before Christmas was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.”

As he prepared to celebrate Christmas with his wife and children, word of his condition filtered through media and political circles. On St Stephen’s Day, 2009, a Saturday, news of the diagnosis was broadcast on the TV3 evening news by Ursula Halligan.

“I think he was upset,” says O’Rourke. “He had intended to talk it through with his family... but I suppose her profession is to get a scoop.”

“Within two days of his cancer diagnosis his thoughts had turned to a strategy for dealing with the inevitable media reaction,” wrote Cathy Herbert. “From the outset, he accepted the public’s right to know, but he wanted to avoid intrusive regular updates.”

In August 2010 he became the first Fianna Fáil politician to address the Michael Collins commemoration at Béal na Bláth. “When I saw the energy, he put into his speech that day, I thought, ‘maybe he’s going to recover’ I dared to hope” says Mary O’Rourke.

After chemotherapy in the Mater Hospital, he would return to work in the Department of Finance. In early 2011 he had to contend with the chaotic collapse of Cowen’s government and the catastrophic performance of the party – of which he was the only TD to retain a seat in Dublin.

But Brian Lenihan had left Enda Kenny’s new Fine Gael-led government with a ‘Four Year Plan’ for economic recovery, much of which was later implemented.

Sitting in her home in Athlone on a sunny morning last week, Mary O’Rourke recites a couplet from Emily Dickinson to sum up her nephew:

Because I could not stop for Death –

He kindly stopped for me –

The Carriage held but just Ourselves –

And Immortality.

“He was,” she says, “a man for all seasons.”