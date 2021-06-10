| 15.9°C Dublin

Brian Lenihan became the face of austere budgets but is fondly remembered by many

Finance Minister Brian Lenihan in his departmental office in 2010. Photo: David Conachy Expand
Brian Lenihan with wife Patricia and baby daughter Claire in 1996. Photo: David Conachy Expand

Liam Collins

We had just finished a pint in O’Reilly’s and were standing outside saying our farewells. I could see Brian Lenihan’s black car waiting just down Merrion Street when two young lads in Irish shirts, coming from a soccer match at the Aviva, approached.

They hadn’t a clue who he was, but they asked the Minister for Finance if he knew where they could get a bus to Blakestown.

Without any hesitation he said: “Sure, I’m going out that way myself. I can give you a lift.” The last I saw of him he was shepherding the nonplussed lads into the back of the ministerial Merc.

