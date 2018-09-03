Brexit-inspired political party to launch in Dublin this weekend

A new political party inspired by Brexit which will campaign for Ireland to leave the EU is set to launch in Dublin next weekend.

The Irexit Freedom party will be launched at a conference at the Bonnington Hotel on Saturday and will hold its first AGM afterwards.

Derry-native Hermann Kelly of the European Freedom and Direct Democracy group (EFDD), a Eurosceptic political group in the European Parliament will be the spokesman the party.

UCD professor Ray Kinsella and former Irish Ambassador Ray Bassett will both speak at the party’s inaugural event.

The party plans on running candidates at local and European level.

Earlier this year, British MEP Nigel Farage travelled to Dublin to promote the ‘Irexit’ movement following the success of his Brexit campaign as head of political party UKIP.

Hundreds of people who turned up at the event held at the RDS venue heard from speakers including former Journalist John Waters and Fianna Fáil councillor for Galway James Charity.

At the time Farage, one of Britain’s leading Brexiteers, said Ireland should be “humiliated” at how it was treated by Europe and said he didn’t believe Ireland was a pro-EU country despite recent polls suggesting otherwise.

“I don’t think Ireland is a pro-EU country, I think the political, media and big businesses in Dublin, they are the ones,” he said.

Online Editors