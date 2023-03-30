Brexiteer baroness says Northern Ireland is ‘EU’s first colony’ as DUP fails to block Stormont Brake in House of Lords

A Northern Irish hardline Brexiteer has said that MLAs returning to Stormont after the Windsor Framework would be like Nazi collaborators under the Vichy regime in wartime France. And she said that Northern Ireland was the EU’s “first kind of colony”.

Former Labour MP Baroness Kate Hoey made the incendiary comparison as the DUP tried to block the Stormont Brake, a key part of the revamped post-Brexit trading arrangements, with a fatal motion in the House of Lords.

But just like in a Commons vote on the Stormont Brake earlier this month, they were overwhelmingly defeated.

Peers rejected the DUP’s fatal motion by 227 votes to 14, majority 213.

The Stormont Brake enables politicians in Belfast to trigger a veto over the imposition of new EU rules in the region.

Speaking during the debate, Baroness Hoey compared MLAs who support the new Framework deal to Nazi collaborators.

She said: “There are people in Northern Ireland, leading politicians, who say, and it’s true, that Northern Ireland has now become a form of colony. The EU’s first kind of colony.

“If Stormont goes back with the present Windsor Framework, they in fact would be almost like what happened during the war with the Vichy government, where all those MLAs would be collaborators with a kind of colonial government.

“Taking foreign laws from a foreign legislature, governing much of our economy in Northern Ireland and keeping us in a foreign customs code whereby GB, Great Britain, our country, where our capital is, becomes a third country, becomes our foreign country, it’s just not acceptable.”

Earlier, Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine had told Parliament that the Stormont Brake veto over the imposition of new EU rules in Northern Ireland can only be used once the powersharing at Stormont has been restored.

Without the so-called Stormont Brake, the region would continue to automatically align with regulations issued by Brussels, he said.

The Tory frontbencher argued the mechanism provided a “robust power” to politicians in Northern Ireland to block the application of changes by the EU.

Lord Caine said: “It is a robust change that gives the United Kingdom a veto over dynamic alignment with EU rules.

“But, just as importantly, the regulations we are debating put the democratically-elected representatives of the people of Northern Ireland in charge of whether and when than veto will be used.”

He added: “These regulations also make the case for functioning devolved institutions in Northern Ireland even more compelling.

“Without this measure, Northern Ireland would continue to have full and automatic alignment with EU goods rules with no say for the Northern Ireland Assembly and no veto on amending or replacing measures.”

The DUP has opposed the Windsor Framework, and warned it will not return to Stormont until it undergoes further changes — which the Government has ruled out several times.

The party argues the Framework still leaves Northern Ireland subject to EU laws, and therefore it continues to refuse to return to powersharing.

The failed DUP fatal motion had argued that the regulations “rather than eliminating the democratic deficit, they make provision for law to be made for Northern Ireland in 300 policy areas by the European Union, in whose parliament the people of Northern Ireland have no representation”.

It also stated that the Stormont Brake would only exist to laws regarding product regulation where there is “a significant and lasting effect” — and does not cover areas such as VAT, state aid, customs or electricity.

In addition, the motion claimed that even if the Assembly opposes new EU legislation affecting Northern Ireland, it could still be “ignored” by the UK Government.

Several peers from the Opposition benches called for the DUP to return to power-sharing in order to restore the institutions in Belfast.

Former SDLP leader Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick argued that the “greatest lack of democracy in Northern Ireland is the lack of an Assembly, an executive, a North South Ministerial Council, a British-Irish Council — and I implore the DUP, please get back into Government and please make sure that the Windsor Framework can work.

“Because the people of Northern Ireland are currently facing very high waiting lists for health, a crumbling education system, budgets that have not been defined, because there is no Government in place.”

She added that people in Northern Ireland were “fed up with the lack of political institutions” and the fact that decisions are therefore left to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, who was looking on in the debate in the House of Lords.

Former Stormont first minister Baroness Arlene Foster responded to calls for the DUP to return to government by pointing out that Sinn Fein have done the same thing before, and arguing the return to power-sharing must be “fair”.

She said: “For three years, the people of Northern Ireland were kept out of government by Sinn Fein demanding language rights.

“We didn’t have government to deal with health issues, to deal with budget issues in our schools, all of those issues - it was incredibly frustrating.

“I want devolution to return to Northern Ireland, as someone who held the post of first minister, but it must be done on a fair and sustainable basis.”

Labour former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Hain said: “I do worry about the vacuum that has opened up, because politics is not functioning.

“When politics doesn’t function in Northern Ireland, then darker forces move in.”

Both Lord Hain and Lady Ritchie raised several concerns about the functioning of the Stormont Brake, however, including the potential for an “inbuilt minority veto”.

Former NIO minister Lord Robathan rubbished the idea of a border on the island of Ireland.

The Tory peer, who also served with the Army during the Troubles, told Parliament: “The idea that there will be a physical border on the island of Ireland is for the birds.

“For those that know Northern Ireland, there was something like 320 crossing points — and my colleagues in the British Army, when I was serving there, spent a great deal of time trying to stop the crossing points without any success whatsoever.

“It’s the same now, there’s smuggling across the border as we speak. Before either the Republic or we joined the EU, there was no border.

“We do not want to put up a border. If there were to be a border, it would have to be put up by the Irish or by the EU, and it will not happen.”

DUP peer Lord McCrea expressed severe doubts over the effectiveness of the Stormont brake, arguing it was “convoluted” with caveats.

He said: “This brake couldn’t stop a tricycle, never mind the EU juggernaut travelling down the track.”

He added: “I do not believe that my party could re-enter an assembly which would require us to work for the destruction of the union by implementing foreign laws in our own country.

“The Government should be in no doubt about the determination that we have to defend the integrity of the UK even if they won’t.”

Former DUP deputy leader Lord Dodds said: “We did leave (the EU) as one United Kingdom. The citizens of Northern Ireland are equal citizens to the citizens of Scotland, England and Wales.”

Lord Bew, a professor of Irish politics at Queen’s University Belfast and former adviser to Lord Trimble before the Good Friday Agreement, said he viewed the negotiations over Northern Ireland to be “over”.

The independent crossbench peer said: “That negotiation is over. The questions and answers that are involved in that, it’s been, it’s done. These are the questions, there is now an answer, which everybody accepts realistically is an improvement.

“Everybody knows actually in their heart of hearts on all sides that the Windsor Framework is on the upside of what was expected.”

Accusing the DUP of deploying an “impossibilist” set of arguments, Lord Bew said: “There was never an offer during this negotiation to remove EU law and never a demand.

“There was an offer to deal with the alienation of the unionist community to deal with - for example, their concern that the east-west relationship was not as offered in the Good Friday Agreement.”