Brexit fuels surge in overseas demand for college places here as points to rise

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Katherine Donnelly

Brexit has fuelled the huge leap in demand for college places this year, and is likely to contribute to driving up the points for some courses.

Almost half the extra 6,268 CAO applications are from students living outside the Republic.

Applications on February 1 stood at a record 79,303 – up almost 9pc on the same day last year – and late entries will bring that figure up further.

