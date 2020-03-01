| 1.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brexit fallout means this is no jaunt across the water for royal couple

Ambassadors: Prince William and wife Kate start a visit to Ireland tomorrow. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Ambassadors: Prince William and wife Kate start a visit to Ireland tomorrow. Photo: Getty Images

Ambassadors: Prince William and wife Kate start a visit to Ireland tomorrow. Photo: Getty Images

Getty Images

Ambassadors: Prince William and wife Kate start a visit to Ireland tomorrow. Photo: Getty Images

Caitlin McBride

British royal visitors Prince William and his wife Kate say they hope to build a "lasting friendship with the Irish people" on their tour of Ireland, which begins tomorrow.

But after nine years together, during which they have traversed the world as ambassadors for the British royal family, their presence in Ireland weeks after Brexit is more a reflection of the delicate state of Anglo-Irish relations than a quick jaunt across the water to pour pints of Guinness and charm local communities.

For the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, royal visits are an elevated version of the work they already do at home: meet-and-greets with inspiring everyday people, highlighting charitable causes and being impeccably dressed in the process.

Related Content