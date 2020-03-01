Brexit fallout means this is no jaunt across the water for royal couple

British royal visitors Prince William and his wife Kate say they hope to build a "lasting friendship with the Irish people" on their tour of Ireland, which begins tomorrow.

But after nine years together, during which they have traversed the world as ambassadors for the British royal family, their presence in Ireland weeks after Brexit is more a reflection of the delicate state of Anglo-Irish relations than a quick jaunt across the water to pour pints of Guinness and charm local communities.

For the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, royal visits are an elevated version of the work they already do at home: meet-and-greets with inspiring everyday people, highlighting charitable causes and being impeccably dressed in the process.

Foreign visits also have the added pressure of exposure to a pool of global reporters analysing adherence to local customs, looking for the big moments that will make more than a footnote in history.

When Queen Elizabeth made her historic first official visit to Ireland in 2011, which Tánaiste Simon Coveney described as a "watershed moment", she paved the way for the next generation to soften the family's image on our shores.

Prince Charles says he aims to visit all 32 counties during his life, and Prince Harry and Meghan chose Dublin as their first 'mini-moon' destination weeks after their 2018 wedding.

However, these days, the Cambridges are the sturdiest young couple within the British royal family, especially as Harry and Meghan will step down as senior working royals later this month.

They are the "big guns" guaranteed to earn positive headlines around the world, set to the backdrop of Ireland, whose booming economy is thanks in no small part to a thriving tourism industry.

Paul Kelly, the chief executive of Fáilte Ireland, said these high-profile visits provide an opportunity to showcase Ireland at its best, while simultaneously offering an opportunity to boost UK tourism post-Brexit.

"Trips such as these attract a lot of media attention so all eyes will be on Ireland, giving us amazing exposure abroad and highlighting our rich and diverse offering in Dublin, Ireland's Ancient East and along the Wild Atlantic Way," he told the Irish Independent.

And he said the visit "could in particular provide a boost to the UK market which has been a challenge in recent months due to Brexit".

Brexit is the main driving force for the trip, and a visit of this magnitude allows the Cambridges to showcase their informal ambassadorial talents to strengthen the bond between the UK and Ireland.

"This is the first royal visit post-Brexit, so it shows how key the UK-Irish relationship is and sending William and Kate reinforces it because they are highly valued in terms of soft diplomacy," Emily Nash, 'Hello' magazine's royal editor, said.

"We've seen annual visits to Ireland from the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in the past five years plus Harry and Meghan in 2018, following on from the queen's historic visit in 2011, so I think it's important that the next generation are also committed to building on that relationship."

This week's trip is the couple's first overseas visit since Meghan and Harry's departure announcement, but Ms Nash said the visit reflects the evolution of their roles.

"There's no doubt that William and Kate are busier than ever at the moment, but this is as much about the natural progression of their roles as about the departure of Harry and Meghan," she said. "The younger royals are stepping up to support the queen in the UK and overseas."

Elizabeth Holmes, author of 'HRH: So Many Thoughts On Royal Style', said the visit was an opportunity for Kate to showcase her international wardrobe and add some new Irish names to her roster of preferred designers.

"I'm sure Kate and her team have put together an exciting slate of ensembles, researching each engagement and carefully choosing colours, patterns, and designers," she said.

"She typically wears a blend of British designers and local talent on tour. For the latter, she could easily pull from her own closet, rewearing perhaps her tweed Dubarry jacket or an Orla Kiely dress or one of her fabulous Philip Treacy hats."