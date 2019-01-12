Brexit delay predicted as May facing defeat on deal

Brexit is increasingly likely to be postponed as senior political figures in Westminster admit the timetable is now too tight.

Brexit is increasingly likely to be postponed as senior political figures in Westminster admit the timetable is now too tight.

British Prime Minister Theresa May looks set for a stunning defeat when she puts her deal with the EU to the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Some estimates suggest she will lose by more than 200 votes.

Article 50 is expected to be extended as senior British ministers privately admit the sheer amount of legislation parliament must pass makes a withdrawal on March 29 almost impossible.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says "every effort" will be made to help Mrs May get the EU-UK Brexit deal the necessary approval. Mrs May insists the current timetable will be met.

And even two of Brexit's biggest Leave campaign donors now believe the project they bankrolled will eventually be abandoned.

Irish Independent