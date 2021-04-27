Efforts to defuse conflict over Northern Ireland’s special Brexit status could make a huge breakthrough via a compromise on plant and animal health standards, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney told the Dáil’s EU Affairs Committee that he believed progress is being made on resolving the London-Brussels conflicts over implementing the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol which gives the North special access to both European Union and British markets.

The ongoing row over checks on imports into the North from England, Scotland and Wales, have in part fuelled huge dissatisfaction in the North contributing to some of the worst street violence seen in many years in Belfast and Derry earlier this month.

But Mr Coveney told Fianna Fáil’s spokesman, Seán Haughey, that efforts to get a compromise over so-called “SPS checks” – which involve plant and animal health affecting many food products – would be hugely helpful.

The minister told Fine Gael’s Neale Richmond that the UK has doctrinaire reasons for refusing to sign up to the EU standards which are widely accepted across the globe.

Efforts were now being made to find a device to get around this impasse whereby London could go some way towards accepting these standards.

Mr Coveney said that such a move could do away with 80pc of product checks and would help alleviate hold-ups not just in Belfast and Larne ports – but also at Dublin Port and Rosslare.

He said he was guardedly optimistic of a better Brexit outcome boosted by the expected ratification of a new EU-UK post-Brexit trade deal by the European Parliament which is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Mr Coveney said the EU appeared unduly legalistic in its approach to the issues still to be resolved. But he noted that this was driven by a lack of trust because London had twice openly gone back on their commitments to things they had legally committed to in the negotiating process.





