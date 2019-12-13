Brewing punks look to make noise as Scottish chain opens first outlet here

But this is not a 19th-century steamer on the River Liffey - it's the capital's newest bar.

Scottish independent brewery and bar operator BrewDog today opens the doors of its first outlet in Ireland, following a €1.6m investment.

It is the latest British chain pub operator to hit these shores, since JD Wetherspoon opened its first pub here in July 2014.

Located at the Capital Dock building, BrewDog is hoping to attract patrons from the growing young tech workforce which populates the docklands area, along with beer lovers.

BrewDog retail director James Brown told the Irish Independent the company had been searching for four years to find the right premises.

"We've looked at a number of properties and a number of potential partnerships in Dublin over the four years and many visits," he said. "We're big fans of the city, we've always known we want to open here.

"Ireland is a challenging place to enter from a licensing perspective and maybe a year and a half ago we found this property. It's a stunning building."

It is the brewery's 100th pub worldwide and the fourth of its large-scale 'outpost' locations, with the others in London, Seoul and Manchester. It means the location will brew its own beer, separate from BrewDog's breweries, with a capacity of 500 litres a day.

Local brewers will be welcome to use the facilities.

"We'll have a full-time brewer on site, we've hired someone local," said Mr Brown.

"Their job will be not just be to brew beer but to engage with the local community and also reach out to other local brewers, who've maybe just started home-brewing or are already selling in the supermarkets.

"As long as they're an independent craft brewer, we'd love for them to come down and make beer."

Among the attractions BrewDog will use to tempt punters in are two shuffleboards, an outside terrace and a heated roof garden. There will be two bars, with 30 taps on each.

BrewDog started life as an independent brewer founded by Scottish duo James Watt and Martin Dickie.

In 2017, private equity house TSG Consumer Partners, based in San Francisco, purchased 22pc of the company, with a £213m (€251m) cash injection boosting the value of the then 10-year-old company to £1bn (€1.2bn).

But Mr Brown said the company maintains its independent brewer credentials, with both founders still involved and a crowd-funding model utilising 'equity punks' - fans of the beer who are also investors.

There are 120,000 of them, including 1,500 in Ireland, with each investing an average of £450 (€531).

"We see ourselves as independent, we believe in independence," he said.

Mr Watt said the decision to open a larger 'outpost' premises was a case of "good things coming to those who wait".

"Dublin is one of Europe's most historic brewing cities, so we can't wait to arrive there and begin some brewing of our own," he said.

"As well as our own craft beer and those we love from across Ireland, we are going to cook up a series of exclusive beers to bolster one of the most exciting craft beer scenes in Europe."

Irish Independent