Brewery that made Molotov cocktails for Ukrainian war effort to showcase at Irish festival

A brewery from the Ukrainian city of Lviv, which during Russia's invasion in Ukraine last year, stopped making its craft beer and started to fill their empty bottles with Molotov cocktails, is coming to an Irish festival.

The Molotov cocktail soon became a weapon for protection for the city as Ukrainian civilians took up arms to defend their country.

Founded in 2014, The Pravda Brewery, which translates to truth, started as a brew pub in a basement and then became known for being “edgy” with its labels and “pushing political agendas.”

One of the company’s craft beers is labeled Putin Huilo, meaning “Putin is a d******d.”

The beer became popular with the recent war, said export manager, Andriy Korol, as he prepared to bring the brewery to a festival in Ireland for the first this August.

Mr Korol said he and the brewery’s staff found it their duty to use their expertise to help civilians during the war.

“At the beginning, when the conflict started, nobody could worry about business but survival, so everybody in Ukraine was trying to do what they could. “As a brewery, we switched to production of Molotov cocktails.

"We had people come to volunteer, our staff was there, and we were basically using our bottles to make and store Molotov cocktails and the reason for that in the beginning was about our city's protection, or more immediate threat to our surroundings,” he said.

“We were not ready militarily if the tanks started coming into our city. People were either choosing to escape and leave the borders immediately or choosing to stay…and that [staying] means we're going to arm ourselves and we're going to be ready to fight as civilians.

“That was the reason for us making those Molotov cocktails and learning ‘gorilla tactics’ and how to fight a professional army as a civilian.”

“Luckily, the military never got anywhere near our city so we never had to use those Molotov cocktails, but it was needed at the time.”

Coined in Finland during the Winter War of 1939–40 between Finland and the Soviet Union, Molotov Cocktail was named after then-Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov.

Originally from Canada, Mr Korol, who made Ukraine home five years ago, said some batches of the Molotov cocktail were transported to other cities.

Although Lviv was considered one of the safe cities where other Ukrainians sought refuge, its people remained on high alert.

The Molotov cocktail production also started as part as a project called “brew For Ukraine”

“We created a project called “brew for Ukraine”. Back then, we opened up all the recipes, all our labels to any brewery in the world that wanted to participate. And we asked them for some portion of sales and proceeds coming back to us where we would spend towards the war effort.”

“We've always committed to maximum help for the front of Ukraine, because we do believe that the sooner, we win the war, the sooner we have peace and we don't have humanitarian issues.”

“So, we've invested into things like pickup trucks, drones, different gear for soldiers….some of our brewers are fighting in the front right now so we prioritise them first and they tell us we need and we shop for them.”

More than 300 breweries participated in the project, raising more than $3m to support the war.

This August, The Pravda Brewery comes to Ireland in the Hagstravaganza Beer Festival 2023 in Sligo.

The festival will run on August 11 and 12.