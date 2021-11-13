| 10.2°C Dublin

Brent Pope: the real differences between life in New Zealand and Ireland

Conor Murray breaks through the New Zealand defence on the way to scoring his side's third try in Ireland's first ever victory over the All Blacks in 2016. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Rugby pundit Brent Pope. Photo by Damien Eagers Expand

Conor Murray breaks through the New Zealand defence on the way to scoring his side's third try in Ireland's first ever victory over the All Blacks in 2016. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Rugby pundit Brent Pope. Photo by Damien Eagers

Brent Pope

October 1991. Summer had come early in New Zealand. My team, Otago, had just won the national rugby championship for the first time and I was looking forward to some well-earned beach time. A phone call early one Sunday would change the course of my life. I just didn’t know it at the time.

Would I like an off-season playing rugby in Dublin with St Mary’s RFC? It sounded like an adventure. I was single and had my own business, so I would not be missed for a few months. In truth, the decision was easy. I had always wanted to visit Ireland because I knew that’s where my family originated. My mother bore the distinctively Irish maiden name of Doyle and her mother was an O’Brien, with family in Limerick. I have since checked my own DNA, and it seems that I am more Irish than the Irish themselves — 98pc in fact.

