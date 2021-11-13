Brent Pope: the real differences between life in New Zealand and Ireland

October 1991. Summer had come early in New Zealand. My team, Otago, had just won the national rugby championship for the first time and I was looking forward to some well-earned beach time. A phone call early one Sunday would change the course of my life. I just didn’t know it at the time.

Would I like an off-season playing rugby in Dublin with St Mary’s RFC? It sounded like an adventure. I was single and had my own business, so I would not be missed for a few months. In truth, the decision was easy. I had always wanted to visit Ireland because I knew that’s where my family originated. My mother bore the distinctively Irish maiden name of Doyle and her mother was an O’Brien, with family in Limerick. I have since checked my own DNA, and it seems that I am more Irish than the Irish themselves — 98pc in fact.

When I arrived in Dublin, it was damp and dreary and the view from the bus into Dublin was pretty grim. I had my first taste of Irish hospitality soon after arrival when I was taken out drinking in Leeson Street before I could even unpack my bags. Then in the early hours I was left on my own, wet and cold outside Leggs nightclub. With no Irish money, no contacts and no phone, I didn’t know where to go. A taxi driver saw my plight and delivered me to St Mary’s RFC in Templeogue in the hope someone in the club was still up. That’s where his kindness ended. I forked out my remaining New Zealand dollars, hunkered down under my jacket and somehow went to sleep.

I was awoken early by a club official. He stood astride me, looked down unimpressed and said: “You must be Pope, our foreign player. Come with me so.”

My first week of training was a revelation in terms of cultural differences. I was used to playing in multiracial teams in New Zealand, where a lot of my team-mates and friends were Polynesian and Māori. In Ireland you would hardly see anyone of another race anywhere. That, of course, has changed and Dublin is now a wonderful mix of cultures.

On the training field, I was out to impress. Rugby in New Zealand was mostly amateur, but like the GAA it had a professional attitude. We started the session with laps. I suddenly found myself out on my own, but I was swiftly brought back into line after training when I was told by a senior player, drawing a deep breath from his Marlboro Light: “Don’t be coming over here with your superior New Zealand ways.”

The Irish and Kiwis are similar in many ways, and I think a lot of that comes from being a small country, and from adversity. We both have an ability to laugh at ourselves. Like the Irish, the indigenous Māori people have a great love of legend, history and culture, enhanced by Pacific Island and Asian influences. All those cultures, again like the Irish, value family units and have a genuine kindness and warmth to them. Of course, if you’re a ‘whitey’ like me, there is a pretty good chance you may have come from Ireland anyway, as the Irish emigrated to New Zealand in huge numbers in the late 1880s.

Always a blow-in

The one drawback about being a Kiwi in Ireland is that we have a reputation of being tight, especially when it comes to buying drinks. Over the years, no matter how I have tried to get my rounds in, the old jibes keep coming. George Hook used to say that most New Zealanders grew up with an electric fence around the bar, or with gorse in our pockets, but some of that lies in a difference in drink culture. In New Zealand, you have rounds, but they are just smaller. If I go out for a few drinks there with a couple of mates, we stick to that round. In Ireland, a round could extend to anyone in the bar and down the road. But I think that is what makes the Irish so famously generous too. Everyone in the world wants to think they are Irish sometimes.

Scenery-wise, the countries are very similar, with lush green pastures and an agricultural history. The Kerry countryside often reminds me of home. People also think the two countries have similar climates. Not quite: in New Zealand you usually have four distinctive seasons in a year rather than in one day.

I have spent more years in Ireland than I have in New Zealand, and while I have Irish blood and a deep love of Ireland and its people, I am still a Kiwi boy at heart. I think the Irish respect that. I will always be a blow-in.

I was at both games when Ireland beat the All Blacks, and I cheered as wildly for an Irish win as the Irish fans I was with, simply because I thought it was good for the game in general. In Chicago in 2016, I was emotional for Kiwi coach Joe Schmidt and his players, and immediately thought of the great Irish players who I knew who never had that moment against New Zealand.

Do I mind if Ireland win again against the All Blacks at the Aviva this weekend? Not at all. Would I be upset if the All Blacks won again? Not at all. With my two home countries playing each other, it’s a win-win for me.

