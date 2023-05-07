Brendan O’Connor says narrative around new host of Late Late Show is ‘driven by online betting firms’

Brendan O’Connor has said the “narrative” around who will take over from Ryan Tubridy as host of TheLate Late Show is “being driven by online betting companies”.

The RTÉ radio host and Sunday Independent columnist is one of several names to have been linked with the job since Mr Tubridy announced he would be stepping down as host at the end of this month.

O’Connor has not commented on whether he does or does not want the role, but speaking on his radio show this afternoon, he said the debate around who will replace Tubridy “has been based on free advertising for betting companies”.

He made the comment after one of the panellists on his show, Allison O’Connor, asked him “what he thinks about” the rumours linking him to the job.

“I think this conversation has been based on free advertising for betting companies and I think I’m not contributing to that,” he said.

“That’s not the answer you wanted but it is actually the answer. This has been driven by online better platforms. All the [newspaper] pieces have been driven by that. If I said anything to you now, that would be contributing to that and I’m not going to be in the business of contributing to online betting.

“I’m not saying there’s not interest, let’s be very clear, I’m saying though, that the coverage and the narrative has been driven by online betting companies and I’m not contributing to that,” he added.

Tubridy made his announcement on March 16, much to the surprise of Late Late fans and industry insiders.

In the days that followed, Miriam O’Callaghan, who many considered a top candidate to take over, quickly ruled herself out.

Earlier this week, Sarah McInerney dropped out of the race, saying she will instead focus on politics, her role on Prime Time and her Drivetime radio show.

In a statement online Ms McInerney said Tubridy has done an “exceptional job” and she wished his successor the very best of luck.

"I'd like to confirm that I'm not taking over The Late Late Show from either Ryan Tubridy or James Cordon. Nor have I sought Waystar from Logan Roy," she said.

Claire Byrne also announced this week that she would not be the new host, despite being widely regarded as the favourite to land the job.

“I have a young family, a busy home life and a full-time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me.

“While I’d never rule out other TV projects, The Late Late Show should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves,” she said.

The mother-of-three said she was “honoured” to have her name linked with “such a prestigious broadcasting role”.

Speaking on his own radio show, Tubridy described the decision by Byrne to withdraw from the contest to replace him as a “really smart” one.

While acknowledging that it’s a “strange” thing for him to say, Tubridy said his fellow broadcaster “did the right thing”.

He described her statement in which she cited her young family as the key reasons behind her decision as “classy”.

Tubridy’s last Late Late Show will be aired on May 26