Brendan O’Connor says he does not have barter pay deal with RTÉ

Brendan O’Connor told his RTÉ Radio 1 listeners today that he had not been involved in a barter pay deal, after the controversy over payments to Ryan Tubridy.

O’Connor was discussing the issue on his Brendan O’Connor show this morning, with a panel of guests.

The Mediahuis Ireland columnist read out two texts by readers, asking if he had taken part in a bartering deal, to which he responded: “No, I have not, is the answer.”

He said he had “confirmed” his response on the matter to the media in recent days.

Almost all of RTÉ’s top earners have stated they had not taken part in barter deals, similar to the one agreed with Tubridy.

During his show, O’Connor asked one of his guests if the issue could have been “avoided” if “an explanation” had been provided months ago.

Then he added that no one had “RTÉ’s version” of what took place.

The broadcaster has not currently gone into detail about events.

Arts and Media Minister Catherine Martin has ordered an external review into the governance and culture at RTÉ.

Catherine Martin says RTÉ is nearly in an existential crisis

Ms Martin met the chair of the RTÉ board, Siún Ní Raghallaigh.

O’Connor said he did not feel there would be “complaints from a lot of people on contracts here” if they were invited to become staff.

As it stands, the biggest names at the broadcaster are self-employed and this can allow for contract negotiation. If stars were made staff, this could potentially lead to a set salary.

One member of the public contacted the show, to state the controversy would not affect their consuming RTÉ current affairs show, as they believed this debate was a matter for Tubridy and “whoever knew about the deal”.

There is no suggestion that what took place was unlawful but questions have been raised about how ethical such a deal was, when staff at the broadcaster were told in recent months that they had to take pay cuts.

Ryan Tubridy's complicated payments at RTE comes under the spotlight

Vivien McKechnie, a partner at PT78, a media consultancy company, told the show that bartering is a “very common practice in all sorts of industries”.

She said it was a legitimate practice that had become commonplace in the last 10 to 15 years.

However, she added there “needs to be an explanation” of how the deal was carried out with regards to the payments to Tubridy.

She added that while it was a “relatively common practice”, she could not answer if it was for a presenter to be paid in this way.

O’Connor said: “We did look for Noel Kelly (Tubridy’s agent) and Ryan Tubridy this morning and they did not get back to us (for comment)...”