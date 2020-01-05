Brendan O'Connor: 'Marian was the epitome of cool and created a safe space, the same one that would trip up some notable interviewees'
This is how I remember it: I was sitting there, and she was doing her dissection of the front pages of the papers. She was calm and still. Fluid.
We did not engage. I felt as if I was waiting outside the headmistress's office. It was strange sitting there as she performed this ritual, as if I wasn't there. As far as the listeners were aware, and as far as Marian was concerned, of course, I wasn't there yet. She was alone, speaking to them.
It was odd watching her perform this ritual because this ritual was such a part of all our weekends. She was part of the fabric of our lives. Literally so. The texture of her voice was an instantly recognisable part of the texture of our lives. We knew intimately the cadences of that voice.
We even knew the rhythms of her breath. There was a particular type of intake of breath that signalled that an interviewee should get nervous, that the other shoe might be about to drop, that the turn might be about to happen, that the 'yes but' was coming.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
You wanted to please her. You wanted to be worth it, to be deemed worthy of coming in here. And you wanted to explain yourself to her. Because she signified something, the wise tribal elder, a tower of integrity. And she was cool too. In the good sense of the word. She was the epitome of cool. So you wanted to impress her. If you explained it to her, and she accepted it, you had explained it to everyone, and they would accept it too.
It was this weekend six years ago. My daughter Mary was three at this point. I had written about her birth and her life with Down syndrome and our life. I had complete control over what I said in articles. But I had sidestepped any broadcast interview about it. I knew that going back and talking about the whole story could unleash a torrent of emotion.
That day, I talked and talked. And she let me talk. And now and then, just a simple, perfect question to gently move me on or pick up on something I possibly hadn't noticed myself. She never tried to milk it or exploit the situation of a parent who was clearly carrying, to say the least, baggage.
Marian just cocooned me, with the warmth of listening to me and hearing me and those big expectant eyes, and indeed with their glint. She created that safe space, the same one that would trip up some notable interviewees. But that day she was just curious, and she listened and heard.
And of course she understood, in a far worse way than I did, how it is for a parent when life doesn't go to plan.
Marian had too much class ever to bring herself into it, but maybe because those scars were there, that made it easier for me to reveal mine.
Sunday Independent
Related Content
- Gene Kerrigan: 'The fight to control the agenda never ends
- Gavin Duffy: 'From 'worst to first' - broadcaster of vision who clearly saw way ahead for RTE'
- Ciara Kelly: 'Marian became such an institution that we forget just what a trailblazer she was in male-dominated Ireland'
- Transcript: The day a nation was brought to tears - Marian Finucane's iconic interview with Nuala O' Faolain
- Liam Collins: 'Bold broadcaster Marian had steely streak in pursuit of the big story'
- RTE broadcaster Marian Finucane to be buried this Tuesday
- Marian Finucane's funeral to be held on Tuesday as tributes to broadcaster continue to pour in
- 'Marian carried the loss of her daughter with her' - veteran broadcaster remembered on The Late Late Show