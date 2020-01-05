This is how I remember it: I was sitting there, and she was doing her dissection of the front pages of the papers. She was calm and still. Fluid.

Brendan O'Connor: 'Marian was the epitome of cool and created a safe space, the same one that would trip up some notable interviewees'

We did not engage. I felt as if I was waiting outside the headmistress's office. It was strange sitting there as she performed this ritual, as if I wasn't there. As far as the listeners were aware, and as far as Marian was concerned, of course, I wasn't there yet. She was alone, speaking to them.

It was odd watching her perform this ritual because this ritual was such a part of all our weekends. She was part of the fabric of our lives. Literally so. The texture of her voice was an instantly recognisable part of the texture of our lives. We knew intimately the cadences of that voice.

We even knew the rhythms of her breath. There was a particular type of intake of breath that signalled that an interviewee should get nervous, that the other shoe might be about to drop, that the turn might be about to happen, that the 'yes but' was coming.

