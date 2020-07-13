Brendan Grace's family scatter his ashes along the river Shannon on the first anniversary of his death

Brendan Grace's wife Eileen and daughter Amanda scattering some of Brendan's ashes near his home in Killaloe-Ballina on Saturday. Photograph by Eamon Ward

The widow of Brendan Grace has marked the first anniversary of his passing by scattering the legendary comic’s ashes on Lough Derg, near their family home in Killaloe, Co Clare.

Eileen Grace and her daughter, Amanda, also erected a seat dedicated to the iconic Irish entertainer at his favourite spot in Killaloe.

Saturday’s ceremony came shortly after the death of Brendan's only sibling, Marie, who passed away in America five days beforehand.

Like Brendan, mother-of-one Marie died from lung cancer, having been diagnosed in May. She was 59.

The family had also been grieving the death from a heart attack on May 22 of Grace’s aunt, Wyn Meyler, who was a famous model in Ireland back in the 1950s and 1960s, and she had been “like a second mother” to Brendan.

“I feel like I’ve been hit by a train,” said Eileen. “That’s the three of them gone in a year. We feel that Auntie Wyn’s death was literally a result of getting Marie’s news. She was already heartbroken over Brendan, but when she heard that Marie was diagnosed with a terminal cancer it broke her heart. She wasn’t able to handle it.

“Marie wasn’t feeling well in April, then on May 5 we got the diagnosis and exactly two months later she’s gone. It was that quick. It’s terrifying. She had stage four cancer of the lungs. It’s very similar to what happened to Brendan. Coming up to Brendan’s anniversary we weren’t expecting all this on top of it.

“Marie lived in Florida, but when Win passed away she travelled with her son, Philippe, to Win’s apartment in Charleston, South Carolina, to organise her personal stuff. She was there about five or six days when she took an awful turn. She never got back to Florida and died in Charleston.”

Eileen told how her husband Brendan and his sister Marie had a very close bond. “There was nine years between them, but they were close as there was only the two of them,” she says. “I’d say Brendan called Marie every day, even if was just to say ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye’.”

Eileen also recalled how his aunt Wyn had a big influence on Brendan’s life. “Wyn reared Brendan when he was a teenager,” she says. “She dressed him to the hilt. He always had the best of finery when Win was around. She was the style queen. Myself and my kids we were all very close to Wyn. She had no family and her husband died five years ago, so we were her family. Marie had been looking after Wyn since her husband passed away.

“Auntie Wyn was the only living relative from Brendan’s mother’s side of the family, so there’s my whole connection gone from the Meyler family.

“You’re left on your own and the days were long, but luckily the weather was beautiful, so I was out in the garden a lot, I was baking a lot.

“Me and my daughter Amanda went for a walk every day. We did try to keep a routine, but then there were hours on end when you’re left with your thoughts. I was very lonely, I missing my kids and my grandkids, I couldn’t get to see my sisters, there was a terrible loneliness about it.

“I did feel a huge sense of loss and the emotion was very high. Myself and Amanda go out in the garden at night because we had a few beautiful moons during that lockdown. We’d look up at the moon and we’d just wonder, ‘Where is he?’ I can’t seem to make contact with him at all, and the lockdown just put a darkness over everything. It was hard to deal with.”

However, Eileen feels blessed that Brendan’s passing happened before the pandemic.

“I didn’t think I’d say this, but I feel so lucky and so blessed that we got our happy ending,” she tells me. “My heart has been broken reading, and listening to Joe Duffy, about the way people died alone and the distress for families. It’s a nightmare and I’m so grateful that Brendan got his fairytale ending. It was just beautiful.”

There was laughter and tears as Eileen and her daughter, Amanda, gathered with friends on Saturday afternoon in Killaloe for the official unveiling and blessing of the seat in his honour.

“This was his favourite spot where we used to go and feed the ducks and the swans,” Eileen said..

The bench was erected with the support of the local council and Cllr Phyll Bulger.

Afterwards, Eileen, Amanda and their pals took a trip out on to Lough Derg on local tourist boat, Spirit Of Killaloe.

“Brendan used to love going out on this boat,” Eileen revealed. “He’d have two Irish coffees and he loved that.”

Several of Brendan’s favourite songs, including The Dutchman, were the soundtrack to the boat trip and scattering of his ashes.

