Brendan Gleeson, Hozier and more stars to voice bedtime stories for charity

Hozier is one of the celebrities helping Threshold with their collection following the announcement of the fundraising initiative in September. Photo: Debbie Hickey

Brendan Gleeson and Hozier are just some of the names lending their voice to a series of bedtime stories to raise money for a housing charity.

Twelve more celebrity voices are helping Threshold with their collection following the announcement of the fundraising initiative back in September of this year.

Brendan Gleeson - who’s fresh off the flames from filming “The Comey Rule” - voices one of the stories, as does his Brian (who actually reads a story written by his brother Rory).

Interestingly, actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor is also collaborating with Threshold. Most famous for his role as the violent Nidge on “Love/Hate”, he’ll now be reading children’s tales.

“The state of homelessness in Ireland is truly heartbreaking,” he said. “I am so happy to be able to contribute even a small bit to the brilliant work Threshold do.”

Also taking part in the series of bedtime stories is comedian Tara Flynn, who said it's an honour to support Threshold in the hope that she can both entertain and raise awareness.

“Homelessness at any time of year is hard to contemplate, but in winter, even more so,” she said. “When families should be snug in their beds, kids expecting Santa, it's unbearable to think of those not knowing where to turn to next.”

The additional voices will also include actors Peter Coonan, Barry McGovern, Pauline McLynn and Owen Roe. But it’s not just TV and movie stars helping out. Writer Emmet Kirwan and author Louise O’Neill will tell some stories as well.

Even Senator David Norris will be taking part, alongside over 60 Irish actors, authors and playwrights. Threshold CEO John-Mark McCafferty said he was thrilled to see these celebrities contribute, as well as commenting on the hardships of homelessness.

“Christmas is always an important time in our fundraising calendar, this year more so than ever, as most of us look forward to spending the holidays in the safety of our homes,” he said. “Homelessness can affect anyone, even those who always had a place to call home and never contemplated that life would be any different.”

“This Christmas, a huge swathe of families and individuals, young and old, the length and breadth of the country are still dealing with uncertainty as their incomes have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Threshold’s Bedtime Stories are available here for €10 per month until the end of December.

