Brendan Courtney: ‘Nobody knows who will take over Tubridy’s radio slot’

Pictured launching the 2023 Shine a Light sleep out in aid of Focus Ireland are Focus Ireland ambassador Kelly Ann Byrne, former Tipperary hurler Brendan Maher, Brendan Courtney, influencer Caroline Mooney and Focus Ireland ambassador Stephanie Clarke. Proudly supported by Bord Gáis Energy, Shine A Light takes place on Friday, 13 October and aims to raise €1.2million to support the vital work of Focus Ireland. People across the country can get involved and help end family homelessness by signing up to host a sleep out in their home, community, or workplace. Picture Andres Poveda

Brendan Courtney has said that “nobody” in RTÉ has contacted him about taking over Ryan Tubridy’s Radio 1 morning slot – and he doesn’t believe that any of the other mooted contenders have got a call yet either.

Speaking ahead of Focus Ireland’s Shine a Light ‘sleep out’ event, the presenter said despite the fact he has already filled in for Tubridy and his temporary replacement Oliver Callan, he has had “no conversation” with Montrose bosses about taking over the role permanently.

Courtney said he had hosted that same radio slot about seven times before last month, joking that “people are only noticing now”.

He also deputised for Ray D’Arcy this summer, adding: “My contract hasn’t changed. I’ve had no conversations with anybody.”

The TV presenter said the current agreement “suits me as is” and admitted that “nobody knows” who will be asked to permanently take over the 9am weekday slot.

“There’s such high level strategic planning, I’m guessing that casting the slots right now isn’t really the priority, it’s looking across the schedule.”

Asked whether he would like to be in the running for the slot, Courtney said: “I don’t know is the honest answer, I don’t know. I enjoy it, it’s very early mornings, all the time. I really don’t know. And I love Oliver (Callan), I think he’s brilliant as well.

"I do something different to Oliver, but the fact that – and this is me being selfish – the fact that they’re two gay voices sitting in, I love that even though that’s not the point. I’m very proud of that.”

He said that so far, “nobody” has called him to talk about the radio slot, adding: “I don’t believe anyone has been called yet.”

Courtney also said he “did not and would not” put himself forward for taking over the Late Late Show, saying it was a “moot point” and was “not even a conversation”.

He admitted that while his career looks like it has been made up of “choices,” that is not the reality.

"It was seizing the opportunity as it comes along, so I don’t think of things until they’re real because with television and broadcasting and radio, so many elements are out of your control and have nothing to do with whether you get a job or not, so you can’t really waste your time.

"When I was younger, I went for Off the Rails when I was 24 and I really, really wanted that job. And I didn’t get it. And it was good, because I got another job I wanted. So, sometimes one door opens when another closes.”

He said he was “always one of those kids that couldn’t hide that I was different” and it “shocked” him when he started on television that being gay was the first thing he was known for.

"It became quite a shock to our family that journalists wrote the word ‘gay’ before my name constantly – ‘gay TV presenter’, ‘gay TV presenter’, ‘gay TV presenter’ – and a thing that annoyed us at the time is the thing I look back on now with great pride- that I was this ‘out’ person on television in the late 90s and early noughties.”

He is participating in Focus Ireland’s ‘sleep out’ on October 13 to help raise €1.2 million to help end family homelessness, today saying the Government “seem to plan to fail each year with the Budget.”

Brendan Courtney launching the 2023 Shine a Light sleep out in aid of Focus Ireland.

Courtney said there are “fundamental flaws” in they way housing is being dealt with, adding that he is “curious” to see what measures will be introduced in October to tackle the problem.

He said the ‘sleep out’ – which he is doing at home with his niece and nephew – will help educate people about the issue currently affecting “thousands” of Irish families.

Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy aim to raise €1.2m to help end family homelessness on 13 October. More information on how to sign up or host a ‘sleep out’ is available at shinealight.focusireland.ie.