Brendan Courtney latest RTÉ star to fill in for Ryan Tubridy on radio since payments scandal

Brendan Courtney will fill in for Oliver Callan next week.

Presenter Brendan Courtney is set to become the latest RTÉ star to fill in for Ryan Tubridy on his radio show since the payments controversy rocked the public broadcaster over a month ago.

The former Late Late Show host signed off from The Ryan Tubridy Show as usual on the morning of Thursday 22 June, just hours before it emerged he had been paid more than publicly declared by RTÉ over a number of years.

Comedian Oliver Callan took over the radio slot – still called ‘The Ryan Tubridy Show’ – the following day and every weekday since.

Fashion designer and presenter Brendan Courtney is now set to fill-in for Callan, who is filling-in for Tubridy, next week.

He was deputising for Ray D’Arcy this week from 3pm until 4.30pm on RTÉ Radio 1 as the former Today FM host takes a summer break.

Closing out The Ryan Tubridy Show this morning, Callan said: “Brendan Courtney is here next week after the Bank Holiday and I’ll see you all at the Fleadh as well with Marty – and I’m here to party! Mind yourself agus slán.”

GAA commentator Marty Morrissey will take over the show on the upcoming bank holiday Monday, as he has in the past.

It is not yet clear whether Tubridy will return to the airwaves on RTÉ Radio One.

Appearing before an Oireachtas committee last month alongside his agent Noel Kelly, the former Late Late Show host signalled that he is eager to return to hosting duties "as soon as possible.”

"It’s what I do, it’s what I know. It’s my job, it’s all I’ve got,” he said.

The presenter maintained before the committee that he was “dragged into a mess,” telling TDs that his reputation has been “desperately sullied” by the ongoing payments controversy at the public broadcaster.

"I’m deeply upset, I'm hurt. It’s hard to leave the house,” he said. “For what? I spent three weeks watching people tell stories.”

Alongside the payments made to Tubridy by the national broadcaster via a barter account, the spending of the public broadcaster has come under increased scrutiny.

RTÉ used its barter accounts to pay out hundreds of thousands of euro for alcohol, Ireland jerseys, flip flops, golf outings, cinema screenings, balloons, lavish hotel stays, client dinners in top restaurants and dozens of match and concert tickets over the last decade.

Details of the transactions included €4,956 spent on 200 pairs of Havaianas flip flops for a summer party for agencies and clients in 2016.

€1.6 million was spent on client entertainment and corporate hospitality over the last 10 years, including €13,730 on an Ed Sheeran concert, almost €12,200 on Bruce Springsteen tickets, and over €9,000 on tickets for Aviva Stadium corporate boxes for Harry Styles, Eagles and Westlife concerts.

Some €2,161 was also spent on “balloons and set up” for an agency and client summer party.

Untruth or possible: Ryan Tubridy's Late Late Show exit and the payments audit