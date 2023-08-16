Breda O’Keeffe v Richard Collins: RTÉ CFOs at odds over responsibility for Tubridy pay scandal

Former RTÉ finance boss Breda O’Keeffe has blamed current RTÉ chief financial officer Richard Collins for the accounting treatment of the €120,000 exit fee to top presenter Ryan Tubridy.

The long-awaited second Grant Thornton report, which analyses how €120,000 was understated in Mr Tubridy’s earnings between 2017 and 2019, includes a statement by Ms O’Keefe that “significant changes” were made in relation to the exit fee waiver which were not agreed by the time she left the broadcaster.

Ms O’Keeffe also calls exit fees a “lumpy payment”, saying that exit fees in “all contracts were a difficulty” and that not paying it was a “real saving” to RTÉ.

Despite Mr Collins being quoted as saying she was on the payroll until April 1, Ms O’Keeffe says she left RTÉ in “late March 2020” and that Mr Collins was “intimately” involved in RTÉ’s financial dealings from February 2020.

Richard Collins, chief financial officer at RTÉ. Photo: PA

“Most importantly, significant changes were made post my leaving in RTÉ in the negotiation of the €120,000 exit fee waiver that had not been agreed by the time I left RTÉ,” Ms O’Keeffe says.

“The reporting of Mr Tubridy’s earnings in January 2021 was the responsibility of the CFO who replaced me and who, by January 2021, had been in that position for a year, and Deloitte, the RTÉ auditors.

“It is clear the CFO (Mr Collins) and Deloitte, incorrectly in my view, agreed during their April 6 2020 meeting to rely on the revised Side Letter to make the earnings adjustments in 2017, 2018 and 2019.”

However, the auditor intervenes during this comment and states that Ms O’Keeffe was not employed by RTÉ after March 2020 and the views she expresses, in the auditor’s opinion, “would appear not to be based on observations and/or contemporaneous knowledge of events within RTÉ”.

“Thereafter, the responsibility for the single adjustment required in the 2020 earnings of €120,000 was with CFO (Mr Collins),” Ms O’Keefe goes on to say.

The Grant Thornton auditor, Paul Jacobs, also probes an Excel spreadsheet of figures breaking down Mr Tubridy’s pay sent to Mr Tubridy and internally within RTÉ.

He states that he has spotted two differences between the spreadsheets circulated within RTÉ and to NK Management.

The spreadsheets were circulated as part of talks aimed at cutting Tubridy’s fees by 15pc.

The first difference shows the €467,000 salary is called “target annual fee level less 15pc cut” in an email to Mr Kelly. However, in the internal RTÉ email, this is called “fee level €467,000”.

The second difference is that the €120,000 is called a “cross platform loyalty fee” in an email to Mr Kelly whereas in the RTÉ email it is called “exit fee foregone €120,000”.

The auditor states that both spreadsheets have a 15pc reduction and state that the exit fee of €120,000 will be “written off on the basis that the additional services contracted for in 2017, 2018 and 2019 were not required and were not delivered”.

When the auditor asked Ms O’Keeffe if the spreadsheet which was sent internally within RTÉ was sent to Mr Tubridy, she said “it may have been” and that she didn’t remember.

“I recall we had a waiver. One of the objectives of the negotiations was that the exit fee which was in the contract would be waived,” she said.

“And the reason we wanted that is exit fees in all contracts were a difficulty.

“You know, they’re a lumpy payment. We didn’t want them in there. So we wanted to negotiate it out of the contract.”

Ms O’Keefe said it represented a “real saving”.

“I recall approaching the auditors [redacted] in Deloitte, because it was a new transaction,” she said.

“To say, ‘how do you treat this’? I don’t recall when that happened, but I’ve said that we modelled options as to the treatment of the waiver.”

When the auditor asked Ms O’Keefe about comments in the spreadsheets about “additional services”, she says: “I have absolutely no recollection of additional services.”

“Only when you sent your questions did it talk about the additional services and I have no recollection of what they were at the time. And that is, I’m absolutely clear on that. I know you’re saying that’s my, [sic] I don’t remember what they were.”