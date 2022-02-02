Breaking the silence – how an Irish company helped Charlie Bird get his voice back

Charlie Bird loves the sound of his own voice.

That’s usually a sneering comment to depict a person who is full of self-importance, but in this case it’s the opposite. The veteran broadcaster and journalist loves the sound of his own voice because amazing advances in technology mean he can talk again after motor neurone disease (MND) robbed him of his own power of speech.

MND affects people in different ways. Some lose the power in their limbs but keep their voice for a longer time, but for others their voice can be affected first.

For Charlie, his first inklings that there was something wrong was when his voice, which has been so recognisable through decades of news broadcasting, started to falter.

Last year he announced the devastating MND diagnosis and how he was losing the ability to talk.

But last week he revealed that a collaboration with an Irish tech company meant he can have his voice again.

Through the wonders of ever-advancing technology, the Marino Software company has been able to take samples of Charlie’s archived broadcasts, isolate all the different phonetic sounds from them, and come up with an app that can allow him to type what he wants to say and then hear it back in his own voice.

Most will be familiar with the way in which physicist Stephen Hawking used technology to speak after his voice was disabled through a similar motor neurone illness. But his voice sounded robotic and synthesised, and it gave the English-born genius an American accent.

It was a huge leap in tech at the time, but science is moving at an even faster pace now.

“Unlike most people, with Charlie there’s hours and hours of archive of his voice from documentaries and news reports, so his wife Claire gathered that together and gave it to me, and I worked on it for a few weeks to get the best representative sample I could get out of that audio,” explained Keith Davey, the managing director of Marino Software, which is based in the DCU Alpha tech hub in north Dublin.

“That involves taking the audio and processing it with machine learning algorithms until you get the best voice you can.

"From a linguistic point of view, there’s a set amount of sounds called phonemes in the English language, and a ‘th’ can sound different at the start of a word than it does at the end of a word, and then there’s silent letters and things.

"So you’re really trying to capture all the phonemes of the language.”

Marino Software’s algorithm scans the recorded speech to find all those sounds.

"To test it, I took a piece from Wikipedia about the explorer Tom Crean and put it into the software to have ‘digital Charlie Bird’ read out the passage,” he said.

"I gave them a sample of that and showed them how I could type into an application and generate audio, and they were blown away with the result.”





The technology means Charlie can type into an app, and the app transfers those typed words into speech in Charlie’s own voice and accent.

Charlie was so pleased with the result that he showcased it in a tweet last week. In the short video he explained that his voice is “getting worse and worse every day” and then tapped his phone. The message that came out was in Charlie’s own clear and distinctive voice, and promoted his planned walk up Croagh Patrick on April 2 in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Keith is aware that MND is a degenerative disease, and many who have it and have lost the use of their hands cannot type, and those who can type now may lose that ability in the future.

In such circumstances, the system can be operated using eye movement, where the user looks at letters or words on a screen and the technology follows their eyes and chooses those words and letters. A blink of the eye then replicates hitting ‘return’ on a keyboard and plays the text back in voice form. It is basically typing with your eyes.

While Charlie had a large archive of his voice, others who are diagnosed with MND could be advised in future to “bank” their voice before it deteriorates so that it can be processed for a similar app.

But would you have to talk for long in order to capture all the phonemes in the language? “We can give a person sentences or a passage to read that covers all those sounds. I think we can do that now with about 50 sentences,” said Keith.

For people who have already lost their voice and have no recording of it, the option of using the “donated voice” of a brother or sister is there, which would mean the regional accent and other characteristics can be maintained.

And because the system Marino Software has developed uses real voices, they contain a degree of natural emphasis and emotion, whereas Stephen Hawking’s synthesised voice was quite flat and lacking in emotion or mood.

“It’s possible to achieve a certain amount, and I tried to push it a bit with Charlie’s voice but it starts to sound less believable the more you do it. I tried to get in a real sense of happiness at one point but it didn’t sound realistic anymore so I toned it back. It is tricky.”

Because it is an evolving system, some tweaks have to be made during development of each app.

“I found it was generating text too quickly, so I was having to slow it down a bit and tell it to pause between sentences. It was running from one sentence into the next, so I told the programme to put a .3 second gap in when it finds a full stop, for instance,” said Keith.

“We can also use small electronic beacons linked to phrases that will appear on a screen like a tablet or a phone so that the available phrases can adapt to your various locations. The types of phrases you might want to say in the kitchen can be different to the ones you want to say in the living room. So if we have beacons in the kitchen, a menu of phrases like ‘I’d like a cup of tea’ pop up on the screen and can be activated to speak, and in the living room it might be ‘could you pass me the remote for the TV’ or whatever.

“You can also put a beacon on a person’s key ring or on a pet’s collar so the available phrases adapt to that person or pet.”

Marino Software was founded 16 years ago and employs around 50 people in Ireland, the UK and Spain. It builds websites and apps as well as other tech and computer projects.

“We do a lot of different things and have a lot of experimental projects on the go, like this one,” said Keith.

So, what does the future hold for such technology?

“The underlying technology and the research into it will get better and better. It’s being driven by big tech companies who want to make the technology as believable as possible. So it will continue to improve and we want to integrate that into tools that will help people with diseases like MND and other rare diseases and give them back their own voice as much as possible.

“Most people in Ireland in Charlie’s situation are offered a voice generation tool through the HSE which gives them an Irish female voice or an English male voice, but we really want to give people back their own voice."

“There are all sorts of possibilities outside of healthcare too. In the future a person could also licence their voice to make radio ads for example. You could make a digital version of your voice and then that can be used to say anything. So in theory you could have someone like Morgan Freeman, whose voice is so recognisable, doing ads for local Dublin businesses.

“There is also an ethical aspect to cloned voice technology that might need to be considered in the future, like what happens to someone’s voice when they die, and people have also used this technology to put words into people’s mouths. If it is so believable now, where is it going to be in four or five years’ time?”

Watch this space.

To donate to Charlie Bird’s charities and to support his Croagh Patrick climb go to climbwithcharlie.ie.