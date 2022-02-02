| 8.9°C Dublin

Breaking the silence – how an Irish company helped Charlie Bird get his voice back

Archived broadcasts of veteran journalist helped Marino Software create speech app

Charlie Bird with his dog Tiger Expand
Keith Davey of Marino Software. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Charlie Bird (right) questions Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern in 1999. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Conor Feehan

Charlie Bird loves the sound of his own voice.

That’s usually a sneering comment to depict a person who is full of self-importance, but in this case it’s the opposite. The veteran broadcaster and journalist loves the sound of his own voice because amazing advances in technology mean he can talk again after motor neurone disease (MND) robbed him of his own power of speech.

