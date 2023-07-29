‘Breakfast rolls and screaming seagulls — that’s my emotional support’

Ksenia Samotiy (21) from Lviv moved to Ireland last year. She lives in Dublin city centre

I’m not the kind of person who likes inspirational quotes, and if you ever catch me saying things like ‘Live, laugh, love’, you can take me straight to the doctor. But it’s summer (sort of!), so maybe it’s time to step back slightly and appreciate all the little things about Ireland that make me happy.

Because, let’s face it, the last three years have been exhausting. A consistent feeling that the world is falling apart around me. First there was Covid. Then, just when it felt like life might be getting back to normal, Russia invaded Ukraine and any hope of ‘normal’ life ceased to exist. Again.

And even if war doesn’t affect you personally the way it does me, there have been plenty of reasons to feel pessimistic about the world we live in. A constant flow of negative, sad, disturbing news. Wars and missile strikes, violent attacks on the streets, the prospect of the world starving and/or burning up…it’s a lot. Maybe I’m sensitive or something, but I often find myself feeling rather shaky.

Humans are extremely adaptable, of course, and however bad things look, eventually we’ll learn to make the most of it. But we all need things to anchor us. For me, it’s always been my family who stabilise me, who are the calm in the storm. Yet the war has spread us across Europe, complicating both receiving and giving support. And so, I turn to what’s right in front of me. And lately, it’s been those little things that provide the support and stability I need.

OK, some big things too, like all my Irish friends. I have written many times about how they make my life brighter, and they still do. All my amazing Irish families, friends from work and other walks of life (I mean dog walks, by the way — my dog friends are very important); they all play an extremely important role in keeping me sane. But it’s the smaller things that keep me going most mornings.

Exhibit A is breakfast. Specifically, coffee and a breakfast roll. Now that’s emotional support. The rest of the world gets it wrong when they talk about ‘English’ breakfasts — absolutely nothing beats an Irish breakfast roll from my local shop. I might die young, but I will be happy.

Exhibit B is seagulls. Seagulls screaming through the night. Seagulls munching on live crabs in front of me. Seagulls staring at me fiercely as I eat my breakfast roll. Seagulls swimming sadly in the July rain.

Exhibit C is people. Not my friends, just… people. Everyone around, on the streets, in the shops and cafés, the people who are there when I need help, the ones who are there when I need nothing but silence. The kids who play on my street as if it’s rural Cork, not the city centre. The teenagers going about their small dramas as if it’s the end of the world. The adults who are more upset about the July rain than the seagulls.

However, dark the world gets, we all learn to cope. Sure, most of us have days when we don’t even want to get out of bed. Still, more often than not, I find myself excited to wake up and dive into the busy but calming atmosphere of central Dublin. With my coffee, my breakfast roll, my seagulls, and my people.