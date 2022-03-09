Bread prices on the rise as wheat costs spike by 40pc

Consumers can expect a “significant” increase in the price of bread within a fortnight, as soaring fuel and flour prices put unprecedented cost pressure on bakers.

Ukraine is known as “the planet’s bread basket”, with major production of wheat focused on the eastern part of the country where fighting has been intense and infrastructure is being destroyed.

Wheat would have to be sowed around now for late summer crops, but the war makes any kind of normal agricultural or other commercial activity almost impossible.

Before the invasion of Ukraine, the price of premium wheat used to produce the flour for baking had already risen by about 20pc in a year.

Read More

There is no large-scale flour production in Ireland any more, with imports coming from the UK, mainland Europe and the US.

Since the war in Ukraine began, the price has shot up by at least another 40pc, according to the managing director of Pat the Baker, which also owns Irish Pride. He warned that people should brace for a “significant” price increase.

Declan Fitzgerald told the Irish Independent that his group – which employs more than 800 people at sites in Longford and Wexford – has been left “reeling” from the rapid increase in flour and gas prices.

He said the company was contemplating asking the Government for help so that all the extra costs didn’t have to be passed on to consumers.

He warned the coming price increase would be “something we wouldn’t have seen before”.

“We won’t be doing anything other than passing on extra costs,” he said. “It’s a very, very dire situation.” He declined to say by how much the price of a loaf of bread might increase, partly because the cost of flour is changing every day.

“It’s causing a lot of mayhem,” said Mr Fitzgerald. “It’s unprecedented. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

He said his firm’s gas prices were also now three or four times higher than they were a year ago. “It’s a horror story for us… It’s a horror story for anyone heavily reliant on energy. We’re reeling at the minute.”

The increase in flour and energy prices is adding millions of euro a month to the group’s costs, he said.

And he warned that things could get worse, meaning a price rise within the next couple of weeks could be followed by more later in the year.

“That will be a knock-on effect later in the year,” said Mr Fitzgerald. “If you don’t sow the wheat, there won’t be a harvest.”

Russia is also a major wheat producer, but sanctions will mean it will find few buyers.

Tartine Organic Bakery, a major independent bread wholesaler based in Dublin, had already raised its prices in December to cover higher wage and fuel costs.

The bakery then saw a rise in flour prices in January when it locked in its order for the year.

Now with war interfering with the wheat crop in Ukraine, the business is facing uncertainty of both price and supply later in the year.

“We are OK until September, but after that we are into unknown territory,” said owner Thibault Peigne.

“We don’t know the situation with the supply from the next harvest because 95pc of our flour comes from Ukraine. Our mill is going to have to source (grain) elsewhere, which will get expensive.”

Tartine is also now working with small-scale Irish producers such as Irish Organic Mill, Ballymore Organics and Oak Forest Mills to secure a local supply.

“But it’s not just the cost of flour. It’s the cost of everything – fuel, spare parts. It’s all going higher.”