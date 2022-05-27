Brazilian woman whose body was found in Dublin apartment died as result of decapitation, inquest hears

A Brazilian woman whose body was found in her apartment in north Dublin last November died as a result of being decapitated, an inquest has heard.

A preliminary hearing into the death of Fabiole Camara de Campos at Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard she had also suffered blunt force trauma to the head and had been choked.

The body of Ms Camara de Campos (33), a Brazilian national who had been living in Ireland for five years, was found at her home in Charlestown Place, St Margaret’s Road, Finglas on November 4, 2021.

A friend of the dead woman, Daniela Loyarte, gave evidence of formally identifying Ms Camara de Campos’ body at Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall last November 12.

Ms Loyarte fought back tears as she heard evidence from Garda Aiden McHugh that all the dead woman’s relatives were back in Brazil.

Ms Loyarte, who knew Ms Camara de Campos since they were schoolchildren, helped to organise a GoFundMe campaign last year which raised more than €17,000 to repatriate her friend’s body back to Brazil.

Ms Camara de Campos, who came originally from São Paulo, had begun working at cryptocurrency firm Telus International as a customer support analyst shortly before her death.

She had previously worked in a number of jobs in Dublin since arriving in Ireland in December 2016, including as a childminder and as a waitress in the Fleet Street Hotel.

The coroner, Dr Clare Keane, said a post-mortem had shown that the cause of death was decapitation.

Dr Keane noted that Ms Camara de Campos had also suffered blunt force trauma to her head, while there were signs of pressure having been placed on her neck which resulted in asphyxia.

Inspector David Kemp applied for an adjournment of the inquest under Section 25 of the Coroner’s Act as criminal proceedings in the case are ongoing.

Insp Kemp told the coroner that a person had been charged in relation to the death of Ms Camara de Campos and was before the criminal courts.

He told the hearing that a trial date had been fixed for October 2023.

The dead woman’s husband, Diego Costa Silva (32), an unemployed professional driver who is also a Brazilian national, was charged last November 6 with his wife’s murder.

Dr Keane granted the application by gardaí to adjourn the inquest for a date to be fixed after the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

The coroner said the hearing was being opened and adjourned in order to allow a death certificate to be issued to Ms Camara de Campos’ family.



