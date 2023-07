Denis Dwyer from Greystones, a fan of Sinéad O'Connor, outside her former home on Strand Road in Bray. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Floral tributes, candles and pages of verse have been left outside the former Wicklow home of Sinéad O’Connor, a seaside home where the community, in the words of one local councillor, had “a protective ring around her” in the years she lived in Bray.