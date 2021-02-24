Bray dart station and surrounding areas evacuated as Army bomb squad attend the scene

Bray Dart Station in Co Wicklow has been cordoned off and evacuated as an Army bomb squad is currently at the scene.

At approximately 8pm this evening a suspicious device was discovered in the area.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident on Florence Road in Bray, Co Wicklow.

“The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit are currently at the scene as well as the Garda Regional Support Unit.

"The area has been cordoned off and surrounding areas have been evacuated.

“Investigations are continuing.”

