News Irish News

Friday 8 June 2018

Bray boxing club shooting: Gardaí draw up list with half-a-dozen gun suspects

A photo of Bobby Messett training in the gym of Bray Boxing Club, where he was fatally injured in Tuesday’s shooting
A photo of Bobby Messett training in the gym of Bray Boxing Club, where he was fatally injured in Tuesday’s shooting

Ken Foy

Gardaí have drawn up a list of around half-a-dozen criminals they believe could be responsible for the fatal shooting in a boxing gym in Bray, Co Wicklow.

This strand of the investigation is focused on Dublin's north inner city.

Detectives suspect the gunman fled to across the Liffey on a bicycle after escaping the scene in a VW Caddy.

The criminal did not attempt to burn out the vehicle, which was discovered on the Pigeon House Road in Dublin's Ringsend just an hour after the gun attack.

The handgun used in the attack has not yet been recovered.

"There are around half-a-dozen dangerous young men who are being actively looked at but, no arrests have yet been made," a source said.

Scene of the shooting at Bray Boxing Club
Scene of the shooting at Bray Boxing Club

Meanwhile, a large crowd is expected to attend this morning's funeral of victim Bobby Messett.

The funeral will take place at St Mochonog's Church in his native Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, at 11.30am.

Irish Independent

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News