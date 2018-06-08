Bray boxing club shooting: Gardaí draw up list with half-a-dozen gun suspects
Gardaí have drawn up a list of around half-a-dozen criminals they believe could be responsible for the fatal shooting in a boxing gym in Bray, Co Wicklow.
This strand of the investigation is focused on Dublin's north inner city.
Detectives suspect the gunman fled to across the Liffey on a bicycle after escaping the scene in a VW Caddy.
The criminal did not attempt to burn out the vehicle, which was discovered on the Pigeon House Road in Dublin's Ringsend just an hour after the gun attack.
The handgun used in the attack has not yet been recovered.
"There are around half-a-dozen dangerous young men who are being actively looked at but, no arrests have yet been made," a source said.
Meanwhile, a large crowd is expected to attend this morning's funeral of victim Bobby Messett.
The funeral will take place at St Mochonog's Church in his native Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, at 11.30am.
Irish Independent
Related Content
- 'You didn't deserve heartache' - Katie Taylor breaks silence on boxing club shooting as gardai draw up list of suspects
- Bray Boxing Club shooting: Gardaí investigate history of getaway vehicle as lead on registration plates revealed
- Gardaí to officially warn Pete Taylor there is an active threat to his life
- Katie Taylor advised 'climate is not conducive' to fight in Ireland
- Bray Boxing Club shooting: Gardaí trace escape of gunman who fled on bike after dumping vehicle