Brave victim’s sacrifice led to rapist’s arrest

On the night of April 3, 2020, weeks into the Covid-19 lockdown, a health care assistant reported as usual for night duty at a HSE-run community nursing home.

Father of four Emmanuel Adeniji, who was then 52, had worked at the nursing home since 2004, four years after he first arrived in Ireland. He was familiar with the staff, with the layout of the nursing home and with the residents.

He casually asked a colleague, also on night duty, about her work plan for the night. He knew that another “floating” health care assistant was on sick leave. He was not concerned that Emily, an elderly resident with Alzheimer’s, might call out or ring the bell when he entered her room.

“He was confident that due to the layout of the building that no one else would hear her,” according to a report by the National Incident Review Panel (NIRP).

Nor was he concerned about CCTV. CCTV in the nursing home was limited and the only camera with a view of the bedroom corridor areas was in an office that was not accessible to staff on night duty.

The report, which refers to Adeniji as Mr Z, said he knew that most of the women who lived in the home had dementia or memory loss or another mental health condition. He knew they would not be believed.

No one saw him enter or leave Emily’s bedroom that night. After the rape, he continued working as normal, leading the NIRP panel to form the impression that this was not a one-off incident and that he had confidence he could perpetrate rape without fear of being caught.

That what he did to her came to light at all is testament to the “cognitive clarity, emotional strength and bravery” of Emily, the NIRP report said.

The next morning, Emily severely distressed, repeated to three different care staff clearly and consistently that she had been raped.

A doctor was called. Gardaí were notified.

Emily consented to a medical examination that “proved beyond reasonable doubt” that this “trusted member of staff” was in fact a rapist who had attacked her in her own bedroom, the NIRP report said.

Her sacrifice saved other vulnerable women from his predatory behaviour.

Adeniji was arrested 11 days later. He was linked not only by a DNA sample but also by CCTV footage that showed him entering Emily’s room at 3am.

He was sentenced to 11 years in jail in one of the fastest rape trials to come to court.

The trial judge noted his lack of real remorse, and insight into the impact on his victim.

The HSE launched two reviews — one into governance at the nursing home by the NIRP, and another by a team of social workers to examine whether other residents may have been harmed by him. The social work team’s review of files suggested it was highly likely that he had.

Many residents alleged that he had sexually assaulted them or worse but were not believed, according to the NIRP report. Nine residents who alleged that Adeniji had raped or sexually assaulted them had dementia.

With one exception, none of those allegations were followed up or investigated. Complaints were attributed to “delusions, hallucinations, delirium, confusion or urinary tract infections”.

Staff at the nursing home could not believe that such sexual assaults could happen in their workplace.

The report said that Adeniji led staff and management to believe that he was “a good Christian, hard-working man”.

His colleagues could not believe he was capable of such a heinous crime, the report said, and were only convinced by the forensic evidence and his guilty plea. They too were traumatised by what happened to Emily, displaying feelings of guilt and shame.

There is a “general disbelief” in society that sexual abuse does not happen to older people, the NIRP report said, just as society once did not believe that children were sexually abused. Forty years later, society believes children.

“Sadly, the HSE appears to have some way to go in relation to believing older people when they claim to have been sexually abused,” the report said.