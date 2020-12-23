Brave hit-and-run victim Noah (5) asks Santa to fix his leg and let him walk properly again

Five-year- old Noah Rae Kenna whose leg was broken during a hit and run in Tallaght. Photo: Tony Gavin

The brave boy seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in September has told his heartbroken mother he hopes Santa will fix his leg on Christmas morning.

Noah Rae Kenna (5) was left lying at the side of the road in agony with a broken right leg following the horrific collision in Tallaght in Dublin on the evening of Saturday, September 12.

He had been out with a group of older children on Fortunestown Lane at the time.

The driver of the car failed to stop.

Noah had to have surgery on his leg and has to use a wheelchair and a walking frame to get about.

Having missed months of school, he has now finally returned to his friends, although he still has to use his walking frame while he learns to walk again.

“He says Santa is going to fix his leg and that his wish is to be able to walk properly on Christmas morning,” said Noah’s heartbroken mother Jennifer.

Gardaí have sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions on the matter after interviewing a man in his 20s by appointment while under caution.

“Noah is still nervous of cars, and since his interview with gardaí about what he remembers he talks about a girl that he says got out of the car and walked over to him, looked at him, and said ‘sorry’ before walking away and getting back into the car, which then drove off,” said Jennifer.

“He keeps asking why she left him. How could anyone leave a child like that?” she asked through tears.

Noah’s continuing recovery is long and slow, and he gets frustrated in his home in the MacUilliam Estate where they live.

X-rays show that Noah’s tibia, the larger of the two bones in the lower leg, was broken above the ankle when he was run over.

“He really missed all his friends in school. He’s really enjoying painting.

"That and playing Minecraft is what got him through missing out on so much school,” said Jennifer.

She continues to call for anyone who has information on who the driver of the car was to come forward.

“How would the driver feel if this was done to their son or nephew or little brother? This has affected our whole family,” she said.

“Someone knows something about what happened. There were people around when it happened, and I’m urging them to do the right thing for Noah,” she added.

At the time he was run over, Jennifer said that she was afraid to let Noah out to play in the estate.

“What’s he going to play with? The burned rubbish? There’s nothing for him. No shops to go to or anything,” said Jennifer.

“I’m looking at what it would cost to build a shed for him in the back garden where we could put his toys and where he would be safe.

“I have to look into it. I don’t want him being out in the estate because I’m afraid something will happen to him,” she added.

Gardaí in Tallaght have appealed for witnesses in relation to the hit-and-run collision.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who may have dash-cam footage, and who were driving in the Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght, area, to make the video footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

