Brave bunch: Girls who rescued boy (6) from drowning among heroes recognised

Two young girls have been rewarded for their bravery when they saved a six-year-old boy from drowning and resuscitated him.

Krista Valteris and Keisha Moloney, who were aged just 11 and 12 at the time, managed to save the child during the terrifying incident on August 30, 2017.

Kelvin Kearns with his partner Jessie Scannell and his bravery award. Photo: Maxwells Dublin

They were among 21 people presented with Certificates of Bravery at a special event in Farmleigh House, Dublin, yesterday.

Krista bravely jumped into the mud-filled pond in an area of Graigeowen, Carlow, known as the 'Quarry', and rescued the boy before Keisha managed to revive him with CPR.

"I just didn't want him to leave, I didn't want to be attending any funerals any day soon," Keisha told the Irish Independent.

"I didn't know how to do it (CPR), I just saw it on the TV when people in somewhere like Australia get in dangerous place in the sea and get stuck and the life guards do CPR. I just know you have to bang on their chest and press really hard to pressure a lung and try to get it out. I was pressing and pressing and hitting his back, and then he vomited. I just said 'thank god he's back'."

Garda David Hannon from Sligo garda station with his daughters Emily (5) and Robynage (2). Photo: Maxwells Dublin

Four Sligo-based gardaí were also awarded for their bravery after they saved a man from a burning house.

Gda Thomas O'Griofa and Gda David Hannon, as well as Gda Patrick Gallagher and Sgt Gerard Mullaney, entered the building from which a man was rescued.

Gda Gallagher said: "It's great to get a wee bit of recognition, it's nice. I suppose you can come across these things on and off during your service. It was great to be in the right place at the right time and to help with the Sligo lads.

"At the time you don't think about it. Between road traffic incidents and family matters there aren't always happy outcomes, but you do everything you can within reason to make sure we all go home safe."

Irish Independent