Brave 12-year-old son of James O’Flaherty receives standing ovation as he tells mourners ‘cherish your families’

The brave son of James O’Flaherty brought mourners to a standing ovation at his funeral mass in Derrybeg yesterday as he told them to cherish their families, as they won’t be here forever.

Addressing the congregation in St Mary’s Church, Hamish O’Flaherty (12) lovingly spoke about his father, and how much he will miss him after he tragically lost his life in the Creeslough explosion.

The young boy narrowly escaped the explosion, as he was sitting in his father’s car outside the service station when it occurred, and luckily at that exact moment, he leaned forward to pick something up that he dropped in the car.

As an only child, mourners were told how the father and son were the best of friends and shared a love of reading, lego, and eating chocolate.

"Be grateful for your lives, our families, our friends and our homes," the 12-year-old said.

"I am grateful for all the people who have come here today. I would just like to say a few words about my dad.

"He was a great man. He worked very hard and very long each day. Whether it was around the house or at work.

"He wore a jacket with a huge paint stain on the side of it everywhere.

"He managed this by leaning on a wall that was still wet with paint.

"He wore the jacket everywhere. To the shops, to the movies, to the beach.

"I would like to say thank you to all of the people who have given and offered so many things.

"The emergency services too, who were there within 15 minutes and also came to the wake."

The 12-year-old then told the congregation that he wanted to share something that he learned since his father’s tragic death.

"We should be grateful. For your families, cherish them, be grateful for they won't be there forever,” he said.

"Use the time you have wisely.

"Also, be grateful for your life because that too will not last forever.

"Be grateful, for you will be able to rest after your hard work."

The small Gaelteacht town of Derrybeg came to a standstill as more than 100 people attended the funeral of Mr O’Flaherty.

Originally from Sydney, the 48-year-old engineer had been living in Dunfanaghy, the neighbouring town of Creeslough, with his wife and son.

During his funeral mass, Parish priest of Gaoth Dobhair Brian Ó Fearraigh painted a beautiful picture of Mr Flaherty’s life, highlighting how deeply he loved his family.

Although he was coeliac, mourners were told that the engineer had a sweet tooth and he and Hamish often bonded over sharing a chocolate cake together.

He also liked to cook, and would eat “crazy omeletts and curries” and would eat curries “until they came out his ears”.

Every night before Hamish went to bed, his father would read to him, a tradition they had kept since he was a young boy.

The most recent book they were enjoying together, Roald Dahl's Going Solo, was brought up as a gift during the offertory.

In his homily, Fr Ó Fearraigh said Mr O’Flaherty wasn’t just an amazing father but he was deeply devoted to his wife Tracey, and although he loved sports he told her: “Why would I play golf when I can spend my time with you?”

He added: "From speaking to Tracey and Hamish, I have learned that he was a truly amazing father, and he read to Hamish every night.

"He showered his lovely son Hamish with kisses and hugs every day, he was a truly amazing father, a loving husband, a committed work colleague and a dear friend to many.

"He was so proud of Hamish and he had every reason to be."

Expand Close James O'Flaherty (48) one of the ten victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James O'Flaherty (48) one of the ten victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal.

Hamish and his father recently took a trip to Legoland together, and when Fr Ó Fearraigh visited their home after the terrible tragedy, the 12-year-old gifted him with some red lego blocks.

The priest said he was deeply moved by this gesture, and at the altar he created a ‘J’ for James, a ‘T’ for Tracey, and then a cross.

To return the gesture, Fr Ó Fearraigh then gifted his rosary beads to Hamish, saying he knew how important prayer was to him.

He added that he hoped the support and community spirit that emerged in the wake of the tragedy would be a strength and consolation to Mr Flaherty’s family.

“We are all with you, we support you. As the famous line says: ‘Our hearts are like our mountains in the hills of Donegal’.”

Pupils of Faugher National School, where Hamish attends, provided a guard of honour at the end of the service, as Mr Flaherty’s remains were brought to the hearse and he was later buried at Magheragallon Cemetery.

President Michael D Higgins attended the ceremony, and outside the church he shook hands with Hamish and Tracey, and commended the young boy for his powerful tribute to his father.

He will also be attending the seven other funerals of those who lost their lives in the tragedy, and will be meeting with Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill’s family on Friday, as he couldn’t attend their services yesterday.

Speaking outside the church, President Higgins said 12-year-old Hamish showed “courage and strength” while paying tribute to his father.

“They have a very heavy burden of grief to carry, there isn’t any point in saying that it is anything other than that,” he said.

“I think it is very inspirational that not just the people of Donegal but people all over Ireland and abroad have all been responding and are able to reveal their feelings of how their heart has been breaking along with the members of the families.

“How could anybody not be moved by the courage and strength and love that Hamish showed speaking of his father and Tracey speaking about their relationship, they give great hope."