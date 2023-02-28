Brain-injury patient does the impossible by finishing college, learning to drive – and now hopes to complete a doctorate

A woman who suffered a severe brain injury has done the impossible by finishing college and learning to drive while hoping to complete a doctoral degree.

Megan McCartney, who is from Roscrea, Co Tipperary, was seven years old when she knocked down by a car 21 years ago. She was left with severe brain damage. She couldn't walk, talk, feed herself, or go to the bathroom by herself. According to Ms McCartney’s stepmother Sonja McCartney, “it was like having a newborn baby all over again at the tender age of seven”.

But when they went through the doors of the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) in Dún Laoghaire, the staff “always had her back and gave 100pc of their time, knowledge and their expertise”.

Ms McCartney was told the damage to her brain could not be repaired. But with a lot of hard work and support from the staff, she has made a remarkable recovery. She now has a degree in business marketing and management from the Technological University of the Shannon.

The now 28-year-old graduated back in November but wanted to mark the occasion, so she celebrated the achievement recently with the staff at the NRH, whom she considers her family.

Sonja said: “From the time she got knocked down, when she came out of the coma, she couldn’t walk, talk, feed herself, dress herself, or go to the toilet. She’s done a pretty good job at getting her skills back. We never thought she’d do the Leaving Cert, drive a car or go to college, but she has done all that.

“I’m so proud of her. I always told her that I believed in her, and she could do more than what she could do. Now she knows she can do more, and she has her aims set high to do a doctorate. Hopefully she’ll get her master’s and then go on to do a doctorate. If she does that I’ll be absolutely gobsmacked.

“It was difficult for Megan to accept she had a brain injury. But she always says if there’s a will, there’s a way. We try to keep it positive for Megan. We tell her to do her best and if she can’t succeed, that’s OK.

“It’s amazing to be here today with Megan in her cap and gown, we’ve cake and balloons to celebrate in the National Rehabilitation Centre. Every time we come here, it’s like coming home. On a bad day, the staff always had a smile on their face, everything was positive, and they all had a ‘let's do this’ attitude, which gave us hope as a family.

“We have banter with them, they’re a part of our family, we can call them whenever we’ve any issues and they always help us with Megan and her little goals. This hospital has done so much for us. They’ve made a difference in our family's lives – without them we’d be lost. Megan has overcome a lot in her life.”

Megan added: “My injury was confusing, I didn’t know right from wrong, I didn’t know who anyone was, I didn’t know how to walk, talk, dress myself. I had to have everything done for me. I don’t really remember most of it. It’s a blank to me.

“It was heartbreaking to be told I couldn’t do the Leaving Cert, but I told myself ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way’ – so I never gave up on what I wanted. Even now, I prefer exams over assignments. I like to study; I sit in a quiet room with no distractions and study. I love learning new things.

“People have told me that those who have brain injuries aren’t capable of that. But I’ve proved them all wrong. People with brain injuries and disabilities can do the things they’re told they can’t do. They can do it if they put their mind to it.

“College was enjoyable. I knew I could do it and I kept pushing to excel.”

Sarah O’Doherty, a clinical paediatric neuropsychologist, started working in the NRH the same week Megan came in, and 21 years later, they are still a part of each other's lives.

Dr O’Doherty said: “It’s amazing to see Megan here today. Megan's accident happened the week that I started working here 21 years ago. I’ve grown up with her. A lot of children come to this hospital and, with any child, it’s partly down to what happens in this hospital, but a big part is family.

“The biggest part is the child themselves and Megan is the most joyous, determined and incredible young woman who pushed through different things that have arisen during her life. She has succeeded all her expectations. It isn’t the end either, she has the study bug which is fantastic. We’re hoping she’ll come back now, talk to patients and act as an inspiration.”