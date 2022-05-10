Boyfriend of Donegal teen (17) killed in road crash pays heartbreaking tribute to his ‘beautiful guardian angel’

Charlotte Kelly passed away on Monday after injuries sustained in a collision on Sunday, May 1.

A girl who passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle collision last week has described as a “guardian angel” and a “beautiful young girl”.

Charlotte Kelly (17), of Letterkenny, Co Donegal, passed away yesterday evening in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, as a result of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle collision near Carrigart, Co Donegal, on Sunday, May 1.

The young woman was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries and then transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where she sadly passed away.

Family and friends of Charlotte have also been paying tribute to her following her passing, with one saying: “forever 17 our gorgeous girl”.

Another said: “Forever in our hearts. Our white angel Charlotte Kelly. Love you lots."

Meanwhile, Charlotte’s boyfriend described her as “my guardian angel”.

A community notice page in Letterkenny paid tribute to Charlotte, saying she was: “A beautiful young girl taken long before her time, now surrounded by her loving family members that have gone before her.

“This is a heartbreaking time for the Kelly family so I would ask you all to continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers over the days, weeks and months ahead”.

Funeral arrangements for Charlotte are yet to be announced.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.