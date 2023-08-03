Boyfriend dumped €660 pair of Manolo Blahnik heels found in bin at Galway races

‘Don’t suffer for fashion’ is the advice of Ladies Day judges

Security staff at Ballybrit were bemused to find a pair of designer shoes worth €660 dumped in a bin

In a season three episode of Sex and the City, the iconic Carrie Bradshaw is held at gun point. The mugger wants two things – her bag, and her Manolo Blahnik designer shoes.

And just like that, a pair of the very same brand of shoes found themselves in a bin near the exits at the Galway Races.

RTÉ’s Teresa Mannion reported that security staff at the Galway racecourse spotted the shoes being dumped after a woman took them off and handed them to her partner, who promptly tossed them aside.

The staff members recognised the designer name, matched the shoes to a pair online and priced them at a whopping €660.

And unfortunately, Cinderella is unlikely to be reunited with her shoes as they were reportedly taken away once the bins were emptied at day’s end.

So, how does a pair of sought-after designer shoes end up being discarded in amongst piles of plastic cups and disposable cutlery?

Judge of the Best Dressed Lady competition, Kieran O’Malley, offered some advice to ensure racegoers can make the most out of their outfit while staying comfortable.

The winner of the €10,000 best dressed prize today, Maritess McCarthy, a nurse at Cork University Hospital, was wearing a pair of red Jimmy Choos.

“I don’t think you should suffer for your fashion,” he said.

“I bought an expensive pair of shoes recently, I broke them in and made sure I had comfortable socks on with them.”

He said using paddings, sprays and bringing along sandals or flip-flops to change into would help with remedy any outfit related issues.

He said he and his fellow judges have seen a recent trend away from high heels to flat shoes and other more comfortable options.

“Since Covid, people are veering towards the more comfortable element of things.

“There’s nothing wrong with that once it fits in with the outfit and contributes to the ensemble. If it works, go for it and we’re all for it,” he added.

Head judge of the Best Dressed Lady competition Mandy Maher said she’d be trading her own heels for trainers as soon as she could because her feet were “absolutely on fire”.

“You have to remember when we’re in the heels, we’re in them for eight or nine hours and your feet do get sore.

“Do you know what? We will suffer through, in the name of fashion, we do suffer through,” she added.

Mr O’Malley said he understands why someone would suffer for the sake of their race day outfit.

“We all want to wear that pair of shoes or outfit that’s going to make us look stunning.

“I totally understand why people would want to push that pain barrier, but at the same time try and alleviate as much of the pressure as you can.

“Sometimes you just buy that pair, they’re not perfectly fitting or they’re not super comfortable but at the same time they look so good.”