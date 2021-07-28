Boy who was in a head-on collision in which his father and younger brother died settles court action for €76,000

A boy who was in a head-on collision in which his father and younger brother lost their lives has settled his High Court action for €76,000.

Daniel Rossi was a back seat passenger in a car driven by his father which was in collision with an articulated truck.

The boy was aged eight when the accident occurred on the N80 near Scrubb, Killeigh, Co Offaly two years ago.

His counsel Eugene Gleeson SC told the court Daniel’s sister suffered serious injuries in the accident but Daniel suffered minor physical injuries.

However, he said, the boy suffered flashbacks and nightmares for 18 months after the accident.

Daniel (now 11) of Ballylanders, Co Limerick, through his mother Martina Morrissey sued the person nominated to represent Axa Insurance 's interest in the estate of his late father Vincent Rossi; the owner of the car driven by his father, Mary Heavin, Portlaoise, Co Laois, the truck driver Patrick Donoghue, Ballytore, Athy, Co Kildare and his employer, transport company Moyadd Transport Ltd, with registered offices at The Swan via Athy, Co Laois.

The accident happened on May 27, 2019.

It was claimed there was a failure to see and heed each other’s motor vehicles in sufficient time to avoid the collision and the vehicles were caused to cross onto their incorrect side of the road and into collision with each other.

It was further claimed there was a failure to maintain a safe and proper course within their respective carriageways and a failure to have any or any adequate regard to prevailing road, weather or traffic conditions.

The defendants admitted liability in the case.

Daniel was taken to Midland Regional Hospital immediately after the accident. He had lacerations to the back of his head and body and was kept in hospital for two days for observation.

His sister was airlifted to a Dublin hospital.

The boy later suffered post traumatic stress disorder with disturbed sleep and nightmares.

In an affidavit, his mother Martina said her partner Vincent Rossi died at the scene and her five-year old son Sully Rossi was pronounced dead at a Dublin hospital later that day.

She said Daniel’s symptoms have resolved and notwithstanding the traumatic loss of his father and little brother he has shown remarkable resilience and was delighted to return to school after the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved the settlement.