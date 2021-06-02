Boy tells trial he was raped by three men, including his father

A boy has told the trial of three men and four women accused of sexually abusing three children that he was raped by three men including his father.

The seven accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, include the parents, grandmother and aunts and uncles of the three main child complainants. The accused range in ages from 27 to 57 and live in various locations in Munster.

The Central Criminal Court heard that both parents are also accused of wilfully neglecting two of their younger children.

The 56-year-old father of the three main child complainants has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts including rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation and wilfully neglecting a child at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

The 33-year-old mother of the three main child complainants has pleaded not guilty to 25 counts including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and wilfully neglecting a child at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

The mother and father have also pleaded not guilty to wilfully neglecting two other boys at a location in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

The youngest of the main male complainants gave evidence today via specialist garda interviews which took place in August 2017. The recordings of these interviews were played for the court.

The court heard these interviews took place after the boy had been taken into care in April 2016 and was living with his foster parents.

The then eight-year-old boy told gardaí in interview that his father and mother had sexually assaulted him.

The boy said the 48-year-old accused man sexually assaulted him and it felt “kind of bad”. He said the man's partner sexually assaulted him and it was “uncomfortable”.

The boy said that his father, the 48-year-old accused man and the 27-year-old accused man had all raped him.

A 35-year-old woman, who is the sister of the children's mother, has pleaded not guilty to three counts, including sexually assaulting the girl and sexually assaulting one of the boys at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

A 48-year-old man, who is the partner of the 35-year-old woman, has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts including rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

A 27-year-old man, who is the brother of the children's mother, has pleaded not guilty 10 counts including rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

A 32-year-old woman, who is the partner of the children's 27-year-old uncle, has pleaded not guilty to four counts, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

Finally, the 57-year-old maternal grandmother of the three child complainants has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexually assaulting the girl by at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

The trial continues tomorrow before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury.