‘Boy have I gotten out of the house in style this week’ – Vicky Phelan feeling better after recent radiotherapy treatment

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan said she has started walking on her own again for the first time since she suffered complications after a course of radiotherapy recently.

Earlier this month the 46-year-old mother of two said she would not be well enough to take part in the Climb With Charlie fundraiser this weekend as planned.

At the time, Ms Phelan said she spent two weeks recovering at the Milford Care Centre in Castletroy, Co Limerick.

Ms Phelan, who was recently awarded the Freedom of Limerick city, said she is feeling much better now and she was able to take a trip to Adare Manor recently.

“I'm back for now anyway. I am finally back walking on my own two feet for more than a few feet without having to use a four wheel or three-wheel mobility aid and, oh boy, does it feel good. My back is still not great, and I can only walk very short distances and am still in pain, but it is manageable and I can get out of the house,” she wrote.

“And boy have I gotten out of the house in style this week. I wanted to treat my mother and my godmother to afternoon tea at Adare Manor for their birthdays, which they both celebrated in March. Two weeks ago, I honestly thought it would never happen, but the human body and the human spirit are amazing things.

"And so, today my aunt picked me up from my house and whisked us off to Adare Manor where we spent the whole afternoon drinking various different teas and coffees and enjoying the savoury and sweet treats that staff kept bringing to our table. We had a most fabulous afternoon and made more wonderful memories.”