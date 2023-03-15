Boy George thankful for support after ‘devastating’ death of mother Dinah (84)

Culture Club star Boy George has been left devastated by the death of his Dublin-born mother, Dinah O’Dowd.

The mother of six, who was 84, died on Monday surrounded by members of her family, including her famous son (61).

As tributes flowed in, Boy George’s representative, Paul Kemsley, said the star had thanked his fans for their messages of support and was trying to come to terms with his loss.

“They were all by her bedside when she passed and George was holding her hand. He wants me to extend his deep gratitude to the huge outpouring of love and support he is receiving, and while he can’t respond, he feels grateful and the messages help,” he said.

“George and his family would politely now request some privacy to be able to grieve and come to terms with their heartbreaking loss.”

Boy George, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, has five siblings and a half-brother named Richard. He has always been proud of his Irish heritage.

His mother was originally from the Wellington Street area of Dublin 7 but moved to the UK when she was around 19 while pregnant with his half-sibling. She moved to England to escape the stigma of being an unmarried mother, given the attitudes that prevailed in Ireland in the 1950s.

In England, she met builder Jeremiah O’Dowd, who was English-born but of Irish descent with family in Thurles, Co Tipperary. The family settled in London.

Dinah went on to have five more children with Jeremiah, but it was not a happy marriage.

Dinah spoke about those difficult early years in her 2007 best-selling book entitled Cry Salty Tears, which chronicled the emotional and physical abuse she endured during their 40-year relationship.

Boy George has compared his family history with a “sad Irish song”.

He said Jeremiah, who died in 2003, subjected his mother to years of physical abuse.

Speaking in a 2007 TV documentary, Flesh And Blood, Boy George said he blanked out the first 10 years of his life because they were so traumatic.

He compared his father with a shark that would suddenly attack, and said his father even assaulted his mother when she was pregnant.

“I don’t remember anything from the age of 10 back,” he said. “I think probably I wiped out all that stuff

Recalling the time his mother took an overdose of pills, he said he and his brother tried to revive her.

“I think it was myself and Kevin who spent about an hour dragging her about the bedroom and just freaking out,” he said.

Dinah divorced Jeremiah in 2001 after she uncovered details of an affair he was having. He died of a heart attack two years later.

Boy George explored more of his Irish heritage in an episode of Who Do You Think You Are? in 2016.

It was revealed that Dinah‘s own mother was sent away to an industrial school when she was found wandering the streets at the age of six.