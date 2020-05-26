Boy convicted of murdering Ana Kriegel assaulted in detention centre

A teenager convicted of murdering and sexually assaulting Ana Kriegel has been attacked by fellow detainees in Oberstown Detention Centre.

The teenager known during the trial as Boy A was assaulted by fellow offenders in the detention centre on Sunday evening.

Gardai from Ballbriggan Garda Station are investigating what sources described as a minor assault.

A source said the attack on the 15-year-old happened while he was watching television in the detention centre for young offenders.

The source said there is CCTV footage of the assault which will be reviewed by gardai.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at Oberstown Detention Campus on Sunday 24th May 2020.”

Boy A was found guilty of Ana’s murder by a jury last June.

He was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault involving serious violence and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a review after 12 years.

He was sentenced to an additional eight years imprisonment for aggravated sexual assault.

Until last year, Boy A had denied murdering Ana despite damning evidence.

In the months since his sentencing, Boy A has been detained at Oberstown and has been interviewed by medical professionals.

It was during these interviews that Boy A finally admitted responsibility for 14-year-old Ana's murder in May 2018.

Another teenager, Boy B, also unanimously found guilty of Ana’s murder in May 2018, and detained in Oberstown, is appealing his conviction and recently lodged appeal documents to the Court of Appeal.

