Boy badly injured in Cork crash dies in hospital

The child, who was cycling, was seriously injured in a collision with a car on Saturday, August 12

A young boy who was badly injured after he was involved in a crash with a car in Cork last weekend has sadly died in hospital.

The child, who was cycling, was seriously injured during a collision occurred with a car on Saturday, August 12, in Carrifaline.

The boy had been rushed to Cork University Hospital and later transferred to CHI (Children’s Health Ireland) at Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the “serious road traffic collision” involving a car and a bicycle that occurred on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout at approximately 9.20am on Saturday.

“The male child cyclist who was seriously injured during the course of this collision passed away in hospital on the evening of Wednesday, August 16, 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Cork Road area near Carrigaline between 9am and 9:30am on Saturday, August 12, 2023 are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations into the collision are ongoing.