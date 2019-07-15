A nine-year-old boy who was in a serious condition after he was struck by a car while cycling in Co Offaly yesterday is on the road to recovery, his family have confirmed.

Boy (9) in serious condition after he was struck by car 'on the road to recovery' - say family

There were fears for schoolboy Daniel Buckley’s condition last night following the accident on a minor road at Heathfield, Pullough, a small village near Tullamore.

He was airlifted with serious injuries to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin, Dublin, before being transferred to Temple Street Hospital.

A source close to the family told Independent.ie that it was "touch and go" yesterday, but said Daniel has since made huge progress.

"Doctors were very concerned [at first], but today he’s awake and his mother is moving him about the hospital in his wheelchair.

"He had fractured two bones in his skull, his collarbone is broken, and he has a lot of scratches on his stomach.

"His elbow is also very swollen, and he has a broken thumb, but nevertheless doctors are confident that Daniel will make a full recovery."

Offaly councillor John Leahy gave the nine-year-old his best wishes as he recovers in Temple Street Hospital.

"I’m delighted to hear that Daniel is on the mend," he said.

"It was a very bad accident and the entire village of Pullough and its surrounding areas were very concerned when they heard what had happened.

"Thankfully he’s expected to make a full recovery and hopefully he’ll be out of hospital very soon," he said.

The driver of the car was not injured and gardai have appealed for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

Tragedy had struck the nine-year-old's family last month after his cousin died in a swimming accident in Limerick city.

The 22-year-old, named locally as Aaron Buckley, also from Co Offaly, is understood to have been swept under the surface of the Abbey River by a fast-flowing current on July 8.

Gardaí­ are treating Mr Buckley’s death as a tragic accident and file will be prepared for the coroner.

Online Editors