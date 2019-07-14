A nine-year-old boy is in a serious condition after he was struck by a car while cycling in Co Offaly this afternoon.

Boy (9) in serious condition after being struck by car

The child was airlifted to hospital in Dublin following the collision on a stretch of road in the village of Pollagh at around 2pm today.

He was taken to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin and has since been transferred to Temple Street Hospital.

"Gardaí at Tullamore are investigating the circumstances of a serious collision involving a cyclist and motorist in Co Offaly," a garda spokesman said.

"The collision occurred at approximately 2pm when a boy aged nine years was struck by a car while cycling on a minor road at Heathfield, Pollagh.

He was treated at the scene and airlifted to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin. He has since been transferred to Temple Street Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious. The driver of the car was not injured," he added.

The scene has been examined by garda forensics and enquiries are ongoing.

