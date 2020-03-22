Boy (8) seriously injured in dog attack at house in Dublin

An eight-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after he was seriously injured in a dog attack.

The child is believed to have been set upon by two Rottweilers in the horrific attack at around 4pm in the Blessington Road area of south Dublin.

The little boy was rushed to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries before he was later transferred to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) hospital at Crumlin.

The dog warden was notified about the incident and the dogs, believed to be family pets, have been confiscated.

A full investigation into the horrific incident is underway, led by gardaí at Tallaght Garda Station.

The Irish Independent understands the dog attack took place in Corbally, Dublin 24.

Local representatives had no information on the dog attack when contacted tonight and it is believed the investigation is at a very early stage.

A garda spokesperson said last night: “At approximately 4pm, a male child (8) was seriously injured following a reported attack by a number of dogs at a house in the Tallaght area.”

“The child was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries and has since been removed to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin,” they added.

Online Editors