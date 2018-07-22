An eight-year-old boy has been killed in a road crash on the outskirts of Banbridge, Co Down.

Boy (8) killed and three others seriously injured in Co Down crash

The two-vehicle crash happened on the Aughnacloy Road on Saturday evening near The Corbet.

The little boy died at the scene.

A man, woman and another child remain in hospital. Their injuries are said to be serious with one in a critical condition.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart offered her condolences.

“This is a very tragic occurrence on what was a peaceful Saturday evening. It is the second fatality on this road in a number of weeks and is a terrible loss to the family concerned who live within the Lurgan area," she said.

"My thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family who have lost their child and also to the drivers involved. Nothing can prepare you for the loss of a child and in such tragic circumstances our hearts got out to them.

"I know the family concerned and recognise the devastation this will bring. The police investigation will continue and anyone who may have witnessed this can contact them via the 101 service.”

Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd also offered sympathies to the family and friends of the young boy.

The Upper Bann MLA said: "As a father of young children myself my thoughts and prayers go out to the young boys parents and family.

"This terrible accident has also left several other people seriously injured and they too are in our thoughts and prayers.

"I have no doubt the local community will rally around the bereaved at this time.”

Inspector Gregory Beckett added: “The boy tragically died at the scene of the two vehicle collision which occurred at around 5.20pm on Saturday evening, involving a silver Audi Q3 and a silver Ford Focus. Three other people have been taken to hospital and are being treated for injuries which are described as serious. The road was closed for some time following the collision but has since re-opened.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact local officers in Lurgan or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 994 21/07/18.”

Belfast Telegraph