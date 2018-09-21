An eight-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Co Derry on Thursday night.

Boy (8) killed after being struck by vehicle on 'dangerous stretch of road'

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service told the Belfast Telegraph it received a report a young male child had been involved in a road traffic collision at 7.59pm on Thursday. Two ambulances and a doctor were sent to the scene.

The spokesman confirmed the young boy had died as a result of the incident and that no one else was taken to hospital.

The PSNI was closed the road for its investigations. It has since reopened.

Inspector Andy Harvison said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage. Please call 101, quoting reference number 1212 20/09/18.”

It is understood the incident happened near a Petrol Station beside the Oak Leaf Restaurant.

It’s believed the boy was a pupil at St Patrick’s Glen Primary School in Maghera.

Sinn Fein councillor Brian McGuigan said the entire community will be devastated by the tragedy.

“This is heartbreaking and my thoughts are with the family of this young boy, my thoughts and prayers go out to them,” he said.

“The entire community here will be waking up to horrible news which will leave them completely devastated.

“All we can do is come together and offer our support to a grieving family.”

The Sinn Fein representative said the fatal collision took place on a very dangerous stretch of road.

“It is the main route from Belfast to Derry and is always busy with cars travelling at high speed,” he said.

“That means it is always dangerous, but especially when it’s dark.

“Something like this is always horrendous, but it is so much worse when it happens to someone so young.”

The boy was the 37th person to die on Northern Ireland’s roads this year.

A total of 42 people were killed on roads here at the same time last year.

