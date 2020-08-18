Boy (7) rescued in Kerry after inflatable dinghy swept out to sea

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy was successfully rescued after an inflatable dinghy in which he was sitting was suddenly swept out to sea.

The incident occurred near Smerwick Harbour near Ballyferriter off the Dingle Peninsula in Kerry shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

It is understood a number of locals immediately became aware of the boy's plight - and two men attempted to swim out to the dinghy to tow it back to shore.

However, the wind and current foiled both attempts.

Local fishing craft were alerted and fishermen raced to the rescue as well as Coast Guard units.

The inflatable craft was successfully located and the youngster was brought safely back to shore.

The entire incident was resolved within a matter of 30 minutes.

Locals said the youngster was successfully reunited with his family at the scene.

Smerwick locals paid tribute to the speedy and skilled response of both the Coast Guard's Valentia rescue coordination centre and local fishermen.

The dramatic rescue occurred just a week after two women were rescued by lobster fishermen after they were swept out to sea in Galway and spent the night desperately clinging to a marker buoy.

Both had to be treated in University Hospital Galway (UHG) for hypothermia.

Last May, a major air-sea rescue operation was launched after a five year old girl drifted out into the Shannon estuary while playing in a lie-low off Ballybunion strand.

The little girl - who was on holidays with her Limerick-based family - was successfully rescued after drifting some 3km out from shore.

Online Editors