Boy (6) passes away following accident, father remains in hospital

Ethan Michael McCourt (6) from Co Antrim passed away on Saturday

A six-year-old boy from Toomebridge, Co Antrim passed away on Saturday following an accident which his father was also involved in.

A funeral notice for Ethan Michael McCourt states that his funeral mass will be at 11am on Tuesday at the Church of St. Mary’s in Bellaghy.

It adds that young Ethan was the “beloved son of Oonagh and Declan, loving grandson of Bernard and Margaret McKenna and Mary and the late Mick McCourt (Slatequarry)”.

A tweet from the Bellaghy Wolfetones Gaelic Athletic Club reads: “We are devastated to share the news that our underage player Ethan McCourt has sadly passed to his eternal rest following an accident earlier this week.”

A following post adds: “We also keep his father Declan in our thoughts as he receives continued treatment in hospital.”

Circumstances around the accident are not known to the public.

A teacher from St Benedict’s College Randalstown, wrote on Facebook: “Just heartbreaking!

"You were such a great wee friend to all the boys and girls in P3! We pray for all the staff and children at Saint Mary’s Primary school and send heartfelt condolences to Oonagh, Bernard, Margaret, and all the McKenna and McCourt family!

"Rest In Peace little Ethan”.