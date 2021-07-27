| 18.7°C Dublin

Boy (6) hospitalised with serious injuries after dog attack in Carlow

Sarah Slater

A six-year-old boy is recovering in hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Carlow town.

The boy was airlifted to Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin on Monday evening after being attacked by a pitbull in the garden of a house.

The youngster is understood to have suffered horrific injuries in the incident.

A neighbour is believed to have intervened to help save the child when a commotion was heard.

Gardai in Carlow are investigating the incident.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident where a male youth was injured by a dog in at approximately 7:30pm on Monday.

“The male youth was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

"The dog has now been destroyed.”

Gardaí say inquiries are ongoing. 

